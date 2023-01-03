Icon Park wheel loses power on New Year's Eve, stranding riders for hours

By on Tue, Jan 3, 2023 at 11:28 am

Riders were trapped on The Wheel at Icon Park on New Year's Eve - Photo courtesy Icon Park/Facebook
Photo courtesy Icon Park/Facebook
Riders were trapped on The Wheel at Icon Park on New Year's Eve

Riders were trapped on "The Wheel" at Orlando's Icon Park for hours on New Year's Eve due to a power failure. And you thought your NYE was bad?

The 400-foot observation wheel at the beleaguered Central Florida amusement park lost power on Saturday night, stranding 62 people for several hours, before 80 firefighters from Orange County Fire Rescue were able to safely get everyone off.

There were no injuries due to this incident.

The Wheel will be closed for repairs for the next few days, according to a park spokesperson on Monday. Photos and video shared on social media seem to point toward a fire or explosion causing or contributing to the outage.

This malfunction comes too close for comfort after the 2022 death of Missouri teen Tyre Sampson from injuries suffered after falling off the Orlando Free Fall ride (located at, but not operated by, Icon Park). The owners of that particular ride, Orlando Slingshot Group, recently appealed a $250,000 fine levied by the state of Florida over safety violations.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Federal appeals court upholds Florida high school's transgender bathroom ban

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

The scariest place in any high school

Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe park on track to open by summer 2025

By Gabby Macogay

Epic Universe will join Universal Orlando's two other theme parks, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, and water park Volcano Bay.

Florida's poor oral health is an ‘untreated crisis,’ say dental access advocates

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Florida's poor oral health is an ‘untreated crisis,’ say dental access advocates

Year in Review: The most important Orlando stories of 2022

By Alex Galbraith, Matthew Moyer, McKenna Schueler and Jessica Bryce Young

2022: You’re soaking in it.

Also in News

Florida lawmakers sue for the right to lobby while in office

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers sue for the right to lobby while in office

Florida's poor oral health is an ‘untreated crisis,’ say dental access advocates

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Florida's poor oral health is an ‘untreated crisis,’ say dental access advocates

‘They Write Themselves, Part Two’

By Tom Tomorrow

‘They Write Themselves, Part Two’

The 10 most important American political stories of 2022: Part One

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Donald Trump ends 2022 weaker than he’s ever been.
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us