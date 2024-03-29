Icon Park files proposals for new entertainment venue, hotels and shops

At the center of the proposal, the 409-seat entertainment venue is anticipated to be a one-story building at the base of the Orlando Eye, previously known as The Wheel at Icon Park prior to the attraction’s acquisition by Merlin Entertainments this week.
The new retail locations would be built on two lots on the northwestern corner of I-Drive and Via Mercado with an additional 5,827-square-foot retail development to also go up on the northern edge of the park's property.
One of these additions is proposed for the lot that currently holds the Orlando SlingShot, suggesting the ride could be removed from the park. The Orlando SlingShot was a neighboring ride to the Orlando FreeFall, the ride from which Orlando teen Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March, 2022.
Further into the future, two new hotels, collectively holding 550 rooms, are proposed to be built on the eastern side of the property in a pair of parking lots off Universal Boulevard. These hotels would join the various accomodation options already available in the area, such as the Element Orlando Universal Boulevard and the Castle Hotel.
"The hotels are part of a future phase and aren’t part of the latest development application submitted to the County. The main component of that application is an entertainment venue," GrowthSpotter reports.
