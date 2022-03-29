Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Icon Park asks Orlando Freefall operators to suspend all ride operations on their property following Missouri teen's death

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 1:12 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ICON PARK/INSTAGRAM
Photo via ICON Park/Instagram

After the fatal death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, Icon Park has asked the Slingshot Group to stop ride operations for both the Orlando Freefall and the Orlando Slingshot.

In a statement published on the park's website, the International Drive hotspot says that they expect top-level performance from their ride operators.

"Icon Park's mission is to provide a safe, family entertainment," they said.

"As the landlord of the 20-acre entertainment destination in the center of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park’s mission is to provide safe, family entertainment. We rely on our tenants to be experts at what they do," they said. "In the interests of public safety, ICON Park demands that the SlingShot Group suspend not only the operation of Orlando FreeFall but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, continuing until such time as a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities has been completed and all parties are satisfied that the rides are safe for the public."

The Starflyer which is not located on the Icon Park property is also operated by the Slingshot Group, there was no mention of them stopping operations for this ride in the statement.

There's no indication when the Orlando Freefall will reopen due to an ongoing investigation, but other businesses at Icon Park are open during normal business hours.



