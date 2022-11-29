Hurricane Nicole insured losses top $386 million

By on Tue, Nov 29, 2022 at 10:29 am

Hurricane Nicole insured losses top $386 million

With more than 45,000 claims filed, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Nicole have topped $386 million, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.

As of Monday, the estimated insured losses were $386.3 million, up from $132.4 million a week earlier. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall Nov. 10 near Vero Beach before going up the state as a tropical storm.

The Office of Insurance Regulation data showed that 45,070 claims had been filed as of Monday, with 32,176 involving residential property. Other types of claims involved such things as commercial property and auto damage. Also, the data showed that 19,016 claims had been closed with payments made, while 9,926 had been closed without payments.

