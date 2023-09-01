Hurricane Idalia insured losses in Florida expected to reach $3 to $5 billion

'In reality, the insurance industry dodged a bullet'

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 1:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hurricane Idalia insured losses in Florida expected to reach $3 to $5 billion
Photo via Adobe
Saying the insurance industry “dodged a bullet,” a reinsurance firm Thursday estimated that Hurricane Idalia caused $3 billion to $5 billion in insured losses.

The firm, BMS, pointed to Idalia making landfall Wednesday in the Keaton Beach area of rural Taylor County before moving through other sparsely populated areas of North Florida.

“In reality, the insurance industry dodged a bullet as Idalia tracked over relatively rural areas with low population density,” an analysis posted on the BMS website said.

The update did not break down potential insured losses in Florida and other states. After moving through North Florida, Idalia went into Georgia and South Carolina.

While Idalia did not go through heavily populated areas, BMS said it showed potential far-reaching effects of future storms.

“The tidal flooding all the way down to Bradenton, FL reveals that the impacts from named storms can be far-reaching beyond the destructive center of the storm and the cone of uncertainty,” the analysis said. “This should be a warning call for what will happen when a major hurricane strikes the Tampa Bay area.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida uses unpaid prison labor to prepare for Hurricane Idalia

By McKenna Schueler

People incarcerated at Lake County Jail and Detention Center fill sandbags ahead of Hurricane Idalia. (Aug. 29, 2023)

Brightline's official Orlando debut delayed again

By Chloe Greenberg

Brightline's official Orlando debut delayed again

In Hurricane Idalia's aftermath, a long recovery begins in Florida's rural Taylor County

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

In Hurricane Idalia's aftermath, a long recovery begins in Florida's rural Taylor County

Idalia survivor describes storm’s fury near landfall: ‘Don’t ever want to go through that again’

By Jack Lemnus, Fresh Take Florida

Justin Wilson takes his first look at the damage done to a house on Puckett Street in Perry, Fla., following Hurricane Idalia’s landfall in Keaton Beach Wednesday morning, Aug. 30, 2023.

Also in News

Brightline's official Orlando debut delayed again

By Chloe Greenberg

Brightline's official Orlando debut delayed again

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall, as Florida braces for 'catastrophic storm surge'

By Chloe Greenberg

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall, as Florida braces for 'catastrophic storm surge'

Legoland offers hotel discounts for Floridians evacuating due to Idalia

By Chloe Greenberg

Legoland offers hotel discounts for Floridians evacuating due to Idalia

UCF cancels all Wednesday classes and on-campus activities ahead of Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

UCF cancels classes and activities on Wednesday
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us