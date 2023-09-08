Hurricane Idalia estimated losses top $120 million

click to enlarge Photo via Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter

Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia have topped $120 million as residents and businesses continue to file claims.Data on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website showed $120.7 million in estimated insured losses, based on 14,244 claims, as of Wednesday.That was up from $97.7 million in estimated losses, based on 12,308 claims, as of Tuesday. Of the claims reported as of Wednesday, 9,827 involved residential property.Other types included claims for such things as auto damage. The data showed 850 claims had been closed with payments, while 896 had been closed without payments.The Category 3 hurricane made landfall Aug. 30 in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County before continuing through parts of North Florida into Georgia.