Hurricane Ian insurance claims top 400,000

By on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 10:35 am

Hurricane Ian insurance claims top 400,000
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

As residents and businesses assess damage from Hurricane Ian, the number of insurance claims from the storm has topped 400,000.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation on Friday posted data that showed 408,078 claims had been filed, with estimated insured losses of $3.66 billion. Claims and estimated losses steadily increased throughout the week.

Like Eola's swans, this week Orlando might appear serene, but most of us are paddling furiously beneath the surface.

The rains may have stopped, but Hurricane Ian is far from done with Central Florida: Treading water


As an example, the Office of Insurance Regulation said Thursday that 375,293 claims had been filed, with estimated insured losses of about $3.28 billion. Of Friday’s totals, 294,871 claims involved residential property, with other claims for such things as auto damage.

The data showed 11,618 claims had been closed with payments made, while 14,611 claims had been closed without payments.

