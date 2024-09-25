Hurricane Helene forms, expected to strengthen ahead of Florida landfall

The window to storm prep in east central Florida will close late this afternoon, National Weather Service says

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 1:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hurricane Helene forms, expected to strengthen ahead of Florida landfall
Image via NOAA
Helene has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as of Wednesday morning, and the system is expected to strengthen as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory, the center of the storm was located about 85 miles north-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and 500 miles south-southwest of Tampa.

Its sustained winds have increased to 80 mph and are moving near 10 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend out 275 miles from the center. Helene is currently moving toward the north-northwest, but the path is expected to shift Wednesday afternoon.

The system is expected to pick up speed Wednesday and Thursday, potentially reaching Florida's Big Bend coast Thursday evening as a Category 3 or higher.

"After landfall, Helene is expected to slow down and turn toward the northwest over the southeastern United States Friday and Saturday," the NHC says.

All of East Central Florida has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning, which can include wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph and localized flooding, according to the National Weather Service. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, they say.

NWS says conditions will become too dangerous for storm prep by Wednesday night. Tropical storm conditions can be expected in the warning area, which includes Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Okeechobee, Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The window to storm prep will close late this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Central Florida under tropical storm watch ahead of expected 'major' Hurricane Helene

By Chloe Greenberg

Central Florida under tropical storm watch ahead of expected 'major' Hurricane Helene

Disney Springs restaurant workers highlight their 'second class' status, with lower pay and fewer benefits than unionized Disney employees

By McKenna Schueler

Joli Lindsay, a server at the nonunion Maria & Enzo's at Disney Springs, wants the same rights and benefits afforded to Disney World employees. (Sept. 18, 2024)

Florida Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency as Hurricane Helene looms

By Tom Urban and Jim Turner, the News Service Florida

Florida Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency as Hurricane Helene looms

Breakthru Beverage drivers across Florida vote to unionize

By McKenna Schueler

Breakthru Beverage drivers across Florida vote to unionize

UCF suspends campus operations Thursday ahead Hurricane Helene

By Lucy Dillon

UCF suspends campus operations Thursday ahead Hurricane Helene

Where to find free sandbags in Central Florida ahead of likely Hurricane Helene

By Kendal Asbury

Where to find free sandbags in Central Florida ahead of likely Hurricane Helene

Orlando truck drivers vote to unionize, despite company hiring professional union busters

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando truck drivers vote to unionize, despite company hiring professional union busters

Use-of-force investigation underway after Orlando cops, pro-Palestine protesters clash downtown

By Chloe Greenberg

Use-of-force investigation underway after Orlando cops, pro-Palestine protesters clash downtown
More

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us