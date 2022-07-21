VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld Orlando with new haunts

By on Thu, Jul 21, 2022 at 2:08 pm

Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld Orlando with new haunts

Howl-O-Scream will return to SeaWorld Orlando in September, bringing new roller coasters, haunted houses, and scare zones along with it.

SeaWorld released new details of  the haunted attraction, saying that several former spooks will return in 2022. There will be fan-favorites haunted houses from last year, such as Captain's Revenge and Beneath the Ice.

For those that love scare zones, there will be two add-ons for this year's event. Sea of Fear and Cut Throat Cove are new scare zones for this year playing into the nautical theme. "Lurking in the Depths" is a brand new Howl-O-Scream stage show.

“What hysterical moments will surface? How does he face down the horrors? You never know where an adventurer’s tale might lead,” Howl-O-Scream said of the show.

SeaWorld Orlando will have two themed bar experiences. Tormented is back this year to protect guests from the wintry terrors of the Arctic hellscape.  Longshoremen Tavern is a new bar experience for those who need a break from the sirens.

If scare zones and haunted houses are not enough for an adrenaline rush, do not worry. Guests can take nighttime rides on all-time favorites such as Mako and Manta, in addition to SeaWorld's new rollercoaster, Ice Breaker.

Howl-O-Scream will run for 28 select nights between Sept. 9 and Oct. 31. The theme park is currently  offering a "Sinister Sale" of up to 70%  on tickets. It runs for a limited time. For ticket information visit the website.

