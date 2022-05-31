VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Hillsborough County 18-year-old arrested for social media post about school shooting

By on Tue, May 31, 2022 at 10:32 am

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

An 18-year-old man from Lutz was arrested over the weekend for posting a seeming threat against area schools to social media.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Corey Anderson after he allegedly shared a photo of several guns and a tactical vest with the caption "Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school."

Upon further investigation, HCSO found that the pictured weapons were actually airsoft guns. Anderson was still charged with making a "written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism."

"This type of threat is unacceptable. This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats."

Related
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Democrats 'constantly go to taking somebody’s Second Amendment rights away' following Uvalde shooting

Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Democrats 'constantly go to taking somebody’s Second Amendment rights away' following Uvalde shooting


Police departments all around the country are on high alert following a shooting in Texas that left 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers dead. The inaction of local police in that case, who sat outside the school for an hour while the gunman roamed inside, has opened up debate around the country about the usefulness of police forces and America's relatively lax gun regulations.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M
This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

News Slideshows

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M
This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

News Slideshows

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M
This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

Trending

Seminole County using artificial intelligence software that will recognize guns in schools

By Alex Galbraith

Seminole County using artificial intelligence software that will recognize guns in schools

Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Democrats 'constantly go to taking somebody’s Second Amendment rights away' following Uvalde shooting

By Alex Galbraith and Matt Laslo

Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Democrats 'constantly go to taking somebody’s Second Amendment rights away' following Uvalde shooting

Dunedin's Caladesi Island State Park named second-best beach in country by Dr. Beach

By Colin Wolf

Dunedin's Caladesi Island State Park named second-best beach in country by Dr. Beach

Savage Love: For freysexuals, love is erotic kryptonite

By Dan Savage

"Freyed Nerves"

Also in News

[VIDEO] Gator chomps golf ball on an Ormond Beach green

By Alex Galbraith

[VIDEO] Gator chomps golf ball on an Ormond Beach green

Appeals court rules injunction against Florida redistricting maps 'patently unlawful'

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Appeals court rules injunction against Florida redistricting maps 'patently unlawful'

Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Democrats 'constantly go to taking somebody’s Second Amendment rights away' following Uvalde shooting

By Alex Galbraith and Matt Laslo

Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Democrats 'constantly go to taking somebody’s Second Amendment rights away' following Uvalde shooting

Republican states back Florida in sanctuary cities ban court case

By News Service of Florida

Republican states back Florida in sanctuary cities ban court case
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us