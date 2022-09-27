Here's where your friends and family, including pets, can shelter from Hurricane Ian

There’s still some uncertainty about the exact path Hurricane Ian will take through Florida, but what's not in doubt is that we are all about to get a lot of rain. Anyone living in low-lying areas that may flood or with any other reason to seek safety is advised to make use of one of the general public shelters operated by their county government.
If you do need to take shelter, here's a checklist of things to bring with you:
- Blankets and pillows
- Snacks
- Extra clothing
- Medications
- Toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant
- Chargers for devices
- Diapers and other infant needs
- Forms of identification like passport, driver's license, birth certificate or social security card
ORANGE COUNTY SHELTERS:
Dr. Phillips High School, 6500 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando
Opens Wednesday, Sept. 28, at noon
No pets
Oak Ridge High School, 6000 Winegard Road, Orlando
Opens Wednesday, Sept. 28, at noon
Pet friendly
Timber Creek High School, 1001 Avalon Park Blvd., Orlando
Opens Wednesday, Sept. 28, at noon
Pet friendly
Apopka High School, 555 Martin St., Apopka
Opens Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 8 a.m.
Pet friendly
Ocoee High School, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Parkway, Ocoee
Opens Wednesday, Sept. 28, at noon
No pets
Orange County shelters are alcohol, drug and weapon free. ID cards are not required to enter shelters. For registration and information on Special Needs Shelters, please call 311.
OSCEOLA COUNTY SHELTERS:
Kissimmee Middle School, 2410 Dyer Blvd., Kissimmee
Opens Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m.
Pet friendly
Celebration High School, 1809 Celebration Blvd., Celebration
Opens Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m.
No pets
Harmony High School, 3601 Arthur J. Gallagher Blvd., St. Cloud
Opens Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m.
No pets
Special Needs Shelter:
Osceola Council on Aging, 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee
Opens Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m.
Special needs individuals should bring all medicine and oxygen supplies.
As yet, Seminole County has not announced shelter locations, but if and when they do, find that information and all things hurricane-related at their Hurricane Ian Dashboard.