Here's where your friends and family, including pets, can shelter from Hurricane Ian

Blankets and pillows

Snacks

Extra clothing

Medications

Toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant

Chargers for devices



Diapers and other infant needs

Forms of identification like passport, driver's license, birth certificate or social security card

There’s still some uncertainty about the exact path Hurricane Ian will take through Florida, but what's not in doubt is that we are all about to get a lot of rain. Anyone living in low-lying areas that may flood or with any other reason to seek safety is advised to make use of one of the general public shelters operated by their county government.If you do need to take shelter, here's a checklist of things to bring with you:Dr. Phillips High School, 6500 Turkey Lake Road, OrlandoOpens Wednesday, Sept. 28, at noonNo petsOak Ridge High School, 6000 Winegard Road, OrlandoOpens Wednesday, Sept. 28, at noonPet friendlyTimber Creek High School, 1001 Avalon Park Blvd., OrlandoOpens Wednesday, Sept. 28, at noonPet friendlyApopka High School, 555 Martin St., ApopkaOpens Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 8 a.m.Pet friendlyOcoee High School, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Parkway, OcoeeOpens Wednesday, Sept. 28, at noonNo petsOrange County shelters are alcohol, drug and weapon free.For registration and information on Special Needs Shelters, please call 311.Kissimmee Middle School, 2410 Dyer Blvd., KissimmeeOpens Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m.Pet friendlyCelebration High School, 1809 Celebration Blvd., CelebrationOpens Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m.No petsHarmony High School, 3601 Arthur J. Gallagher Blvd., St. CloudOpens Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m.No petsSpecial Needs Shelter:Osceola Council on Aging, 700 Generation Point, KissimmeeOpens Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m.Special needs individuals should bring all medicine and oxygen supplies.As yet,has not announced shelter locations, but if and when they do, find that information and all things hurricane-related at their Hurricane Ian Dashboard.