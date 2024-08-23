Here's where you can turn in your campaign signs in the Orlando area for recycling

From now through Sept. 1 — as part of a collaborative effort between Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the City of Orlando and the League of Women Voters — you can drop your signs off at the following locations throughout the greater Orlando area. NuCycle will collect the signs and turn them into “Enviro-Fuelcubes” used as a coal replacement for power plants.
Any wood and metal frames must be removed from signs before dropping them off.
Here are the official drop points:
Broadway United Methodist Church, 406 E. Amelia St.
First Unitarian Church, 1901 E. Robinson St.
Solid Waste Management, 1028 Woods Ave.
Porter Transfer Station, 1326 Good Homes Road
Cady Way Pool, 2529 Cady Way, Winter Park
Mead Botanical Garden, 1310 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park
Winter Park Fire Department, Station 64, 1439 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park
