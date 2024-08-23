Here's where you can turn in your campaign signs in the Orlando area for recycling

There are seven drop-off points around the city

By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 5:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Recycle this sign! - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Recycle this sign!
Are you, the politically engaged Orlandoan, now wondering what to do with the campaign signs you've had proudly posted in your yard for weeks? The City of Orlando is offering you a way to get rid of them in an environmentally friendly fashion.

From now through Sept. 1 — as part of a collaborative effort between Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the City of Orlando and the League of Women Voters — you can drop your signs off at the following locations throughout the greater Orlando area. NuCycle will collect the signs and turn them into “Enviro-Fuelcubes” used as a coal replacement for power plants.

Any wood and metal frames must be removed from signs before dropping them off.

Here are the official drop points:

Broadway United Methodist Church, 406 E. Amelia St.
First Unitarian Church, 1901 E. Robinson St.
Solid Waste Management, 1028 Woods Ave.
Porter Transfer Station, 1326 Good Homes Road
Cady Way Pool, 2529 Cady Way, Winter Park
Mead Botanical Garden, 1310 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park
Winter Park Fire Department, Station 64, 1439 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Disney World would cross the line by removing Muppets from the parks

By Chelsea Zukowski

Disney World would cross the line by removing Muppets from the parks

'People don’t go to Florida state parks to play golf': DeSantis' development plan includes hotels, pickleball, glamping

By Craig Pittman

One proposal talks of building three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound.

'Unnecessary development': Florida Republicans take aim at DeSantis plan to develop state parks

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

'Unnecessary development': Florida Republicans take aim at DeSantis plan to develop state parks

Here’s when and how you can push back on plans to develop Florida State Parks

By Ray Roa

Hillsborough River State Park

'Unnecessary development': Florida Republicans take aim at DeSantis plan to develop state parks

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

'Unnecessary development': Florida Republicans take aim at DeSantis plan to develop state parks

Proposal could add 'clarity' to Florida's constitutional amendment to restore felon voting rights

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Proposal could add 'clarity' to Florida's constitutional amendment to restore felon voting rights

Here’s when and how you can push back on plans to develop Florida State Parks

By Ray Roa

Hillsborough River State Park

'People don’t go to Florida state parks to play golf': DeSantis' development plan includes hotels, pickleball, glamping

By Craig Pittman

One proposal talks of building three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us