Here's when Orlando-area theme parks plan to reopen as Nicole moves out of the area

Photo courtesy Walt Disney Parks/Facebook Walt Disney World plans to reopen Thursday afternoon

As Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday, it's anything but business as usual at area theme parks.Closings and late openings are the rule of the day as parks wait out the wind and rain. Here is a rundown of what's happening with theme park hours day:All Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs are somewhat ambitiously slated to reopen in phases starting at noon on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Magic Kingdom and parts of Disney Springs open at noon; Epcot and Animal Kingdom will open at 1 p.m.; Hollywood Studios will open at 2 p.m.Closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, reopening Friday.Closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 (as is Aquatica), currently set to reopen Friday.Currently closed as of this writing, but Universal does plan to implement a phased reopening plan for Thursday later this afternoon.Check the park's websites and social media accounts for updates and information on refunds.