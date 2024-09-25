Helene nears hurricane strength ahead of expected Florida landfall Thursday

All of east central Florida has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 10:33 am

click to enlarge Helene nears hurricane strength ahead of expected Florida landfall Thursday
Image via NOAA
Tropical Storm Helene has largely remained on its expected path as it barrels north, but the storm is expected to "rapidly strengthen" and grow into a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, before it makes landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast Thursday.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory, the center of the storm was located about 60 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico and 100 miles west-southwest of the western tip of Cuba.

Its sustained winds have increased to 70 mph and are moving near 9 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles from the center. Helene is expected to pick up speed Wednesday and Thursday, potentially reaching Florida's Gulf Coast late Thursday as a major hurricane.

"Over the Southeastern U.S., Helene is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with isolated totals around 15 inches," NHC says. "This rainfall will likely result in areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, with areas of significant river flooding."

All of East Central Florida has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning, which can include wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph and localized flooding, according to the National Weather Service. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, they say.

NWS says conditions will become too dangerous for storm prep by Wednesday night. Tropical storm conditions can be expected in the warning area, which includes Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Okeechobee, Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
September 25, 2024

