Hearing slated in Disney battle with Gov. DeSantis for next month

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor will hold a hearing in Tallahassee in the case, which centers on allegations that the state unconstitutionally retaliated against Disney because of the company’s opposition to a controversial education law.
Attorneys for DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed motions in September to dismiss the case.
The decades-old Reedy Creek district was closely aligned with Disney, while DeSantis appoints the new district’s board. Disney filed the lawsuit in April and filed a revised version in September.
DeSantis and Disney began clashing in 2022 after company officials opposed a new law that restricted instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
