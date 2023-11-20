Hearing slated in Disney battle with Gov. DeSantis for next month

The case centers on allegations that the state unconstitutionally retaliated against Disney

Mon, Nov 20, 2023

Hearing slated in Disney battle with Gov. DeSantis for next month
Photo via Adobe
A federal judge will hear arguments Dec. 12 on requests by Gov. Ron DeSantis and a revamped Central Florida special district to dismiss a high-profile lawsuit filed by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, according to a notice issued Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor will hold a hearing in Tallahassee in the case, which centers on allegations that the state unconstitutionally retaliated against Disney because of the company’s opposition to a controversial education law.

Attorneys for DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed motions in September to dismiss the case.
They dispute that a decision by DeSantis and lawmakers to replace the former Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was retaliation that violated Disney’s First Amendment rights.

The decades-old Reedy Creek district was closely aligned with Disney, while DeSantis appoints the new district’s board. Disney filed the lawsuit in April and filed a revised version in September.

DeSantis and Disney began clashing in 2022 after company officials opposed a new law that restricted instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Florida GOP widens registration gap over Democrats by 680,000 voters

By News Service of Florida

