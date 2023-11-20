Hearing slated in Disney battle with Gov. DeSantis for next month

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

A federal judge will hear arguments Dec. 12 on requests by Gov. Ron DeSantis and a revamped Central Florida special district to dismiss a high-profile lawsuit filed by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, according to a notice issued Thursday.U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor will hold a hearing in Tallahassee in the case, which centers on allegations that the state unconstitutionally retaliated against Disney because of the company’s opposition to a controversial education law.Attorneys for DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed motions in September to dismiss the case.They dispute that a decision by DeSantis and lawmakers to replace the former Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was retaliation that violated Disney’s First Amendment rights.The decades-old Reedy Creek district was closely aligned with Disney, while DeSantis appoints the new district’s board. Disney filed the lawsuit in April and filed a revised version in September.DeSantis and Disney began clashing in 2022 after company officials opposed a new law that restricted instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.