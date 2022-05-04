VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Handsome adoptable dog Gambit is looking for a new home!

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 1:00 am

Gambit doesn't like dogs who jump on him, especially near his hind end! Who does?!
Gambit doesn't like dogs who jump on him, especially near his hind end! Who does?! photo via OCAS

Meet Gambit!

Gambit (A360753) definitely knows how to smile for the camera. This handsome 5-year-old boy is looking for a new home. Gambit was here in 2016 as a pup and now he's back, since his owners were having a baby and the person they gave him to lost their home. He's been passed from place to place, so we hope his next home will be permanent. He's more focused on toys than on playing with other dogs in the yard, and he has been making amazing progress with "fetch" and "drop it." Gambit especially loves frisbees and already knows "sit" on command. He is housebroken and good with dogs and cats, but he doesn't like the ones who jump on him, especially near his hind end.

Spring is the season of new beginnings. OCAS wants adopters to spring into love and adopt an animal that will shower them with affection. We're hoping that these animals will bloom in their new homes (see what we did there?). If you've been trying to decide whether or not to adopt, this is the month to take the leap.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

