'Hamilton' tickets in Orlando go on sale July 14: here's how to buy them

The box office turned upside down

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 1:47 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HAMILTON/FACEBOOK
Photo via Hamilton/Facebook

Even years after its initial tour, Hamilton coming to town inspires a ticket-buying rush.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts knows that such rushes can be a ripe target for scams, so they've released instructions on how to buy the sought-after tix ahead of their release on July 14.

Tickets for the upcoming staging on Hamilton will go live at 10 a.m.  You can buy your tickets either online at the venue's website or by calling the box office. You can also buy them in person at the box office.

Buyers will be let into a  virtual waiting room, before being notified that they can buy the tickets. Users will have to log in or sign up for an account with the venue beforehand.  Successful ticket buyers will receive a confirmation email from the venue. They urge buyers to only go through the official venue website or the box office.

The Dr. Phil is limiting ticket purchases to nine people per household, in an attempt to circumvent scalping. Tickets start at $49.



