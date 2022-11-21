ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Gunman wrestled to ground by bar patrons after firing six shots in Palm Coast night club

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 3:16 pm


A 30-year-old man was arrested in Palm Coast after pulling a gun and firing it inside Smiles Nite Club and firing it six times at patrons.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Connor Anderson was arrested after being found in the parking lot of Smiles Nite Club, still in possession of the gun that he allegedly fired.

Witnesses say Anderson became upset when he could not find his car keys. He left the bar and returned with the gun. He put a woman who was with him at the bar in a headlock and held the gun to her head. When other patrons tried to intervene he fired the gun six times, hitting no one. After the outburst, bargoers managed to tackle Anderson to the ground. He escaped and fled outside where he was found by police.

FCSO says Anderson was taken into custody without incident. He faces a litany of charges including assault, battery, multiple counts of shooting deadly missiles and using firearms under the influence. He's being held on more than half a million dollar bond.

"It is amazing this dirtbag did not kill or seriously injure anyone during his moment of rage over something as small as his car keys. Violence is never the answer and alcohol and guns never mix well,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. "I also commend the patrons that intervened and immediately called us. Putting themselves in danger in this case saved many lives."

