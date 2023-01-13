Guinness World Records' Largest Bounce House bounces its way to Orlando next month

Two weekends of family-friendly bounce house fun

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 4:47 pm

click to enlarge Guinness World Records' Largest Bounce House bounces its way to Orlando next month
The Big Bounce America
Looking for a bit of an upper? The Guinness-certified World's Largest Bounce House is making a stop in Orlando this February for all our jumping-for-joy needs.

The Big Bounce America 2023 Tour will bring its 16,000-square-foot bounce house, a new sports arena and more for two weekends at Dezerland Park Orlando.

The family-friendly takes place on Feb. 4 through Feb. 5 and Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Guests will have the option to enjoy various attractions including the World's Largest Bounce House, the Sport Slam customized sports arena, the 900-foot-long obstacle course The Giant and an intergalactic-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

Tickets are available online now for dedicated time slots separated by age range (including adults-only) and attraction.


