Grills Seafood owner says Bud Light partnering with trans person has ‘brought us into hell on Earth’

Joe Penovich confirmed the Orlando, Port Canaveral and Melbourne restaurants will no longer serve Bud Light after parent company Anheuser-Busch worked with Dylan Mulvaney, trans activist and TikTok influencer. The company is experiencing widespread backlash for sending Mulvaney a tallboy Bud Light can with her face on it to promote a sweepstakes contest.
"It is true we made the decision to remove Bud Light because of their support of something that is in direct opposition to our Biblical faith [but] There is no judgement in our heart concerning those who believe in these rapidly changing social values," Penovich wrote in a Facebook post.
Now, Penovich is taking his aversion to inclusion one step forward — and this time, on national television.
"Anheuser-Busch held a social knife over all of our heads here, and they dropped it very irresponsibly," Penovich said on Fox Business.
He said the past two weeks have been the most difficult "we've ever experienced in our life."
"By standing on our biblical faith, it put us at odds with other people that didn't take that stance," Penovich said. "And that brought us into hell on Earth."
Bud Light's president placed two executives responsible who oversaw the partnership, the company told the Wall Street Journal Sunday.
The decision to go on leave "wasn't voluntary" on the two executives’ parts, the Wall Street Journal reported.