Gov. DeSantis urges Floridians to prepare for Hurricane Idalia 'right now'

'You will start certainly seeing the effects of this in different parts of the state later on today,' the governor said

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about Hurricane Idalia during a Tuesday news conference. - Photo via Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Photo via Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about Hurricane Idalia during a Tuesday news conference.
With 1.6 million people in 22 Gulf Coast counties under evacuation orders, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that residents need to heed local directives as Hurricane Idalia is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds as it takes aim at North Florida’s Big Bend region.

“This storm is going to hit tomorrow morning,” DeSantis said during a news conference at the state Emergency Operations Center. “You will start certainly seeing the effects of this in different parts of the state later on today.”

Better organized and with most of its eyewall formed, Hurricane Idalia was accelerating north Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Idalia, moving over warm and deep gulf waters, is expected to pick up speed until making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.

“If you’re told to evacuate, you have time to do that,” DeSantis said. “But you’ve got to do that now. You don't have to go hundreds of miles. You can go to a shelter in different parts of your county, go to a friend's house in an area that is not going to be susceptible to the storm surge.”
Related
Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia: Updates to come as shelter openings, other services are announced

To help with evacuations, the state has lifted tolls in parts of the state, including in the Tampa Bay region.

State Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said “now is the time for you to finalize your disaster-preparedness actions. Right now.”

The projected storm track shifted a little to the west Monday night, putting potential landfall closer to areas near Tallahassee.

Utilities, including Duke Energy Florida and Florida Power & Light, have more than 25,000 workers stationed to help restore electricity. The state also has activated 5,500 members of the Florida National Guard.

Because of the speed of the system, rescue operations might begin by sunset Wednesday, Guthrie said.

“These are going to be very, very delicate tactical operations. They may be done from the river. They may be done from creeks. They may be done from helicopters,” Guthrie said. “It's not something we like to do, which is operating in a dark environment with power lines entangled in trees. But, again, we understand that people are probably going to call 911 and need some assistance.”

Schools in 42 counties were closed Tuesday or plan to close Wednesday, along with 16 state colleges and seven state universities.
Related
Florida utility companies brace for major power outages, ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Florida utility companies brace for major power outages, ahead of Hurricane Idalia: Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. each said they were staging thousands of workers


“The new forecast is similar to the previous one, and confidence is increasing in an extremely dangerous major hurricane making landfall Wednesday along the west coast or Big Bend region of Florida,” the hurricane center said in a morning advisory.

The hurricane center added that as the storm moves inland, Idalia is expected to produce areas of flash and urban flooding, “some of which may be locally significant.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

By Jim Turner, NSF

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

By Chloe Greenberg

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

Idalia strengthens to hurricane, expected to intensify before making landfall in Florida

By Chloe Greenberg and Colin Wolf

Idalia strengthens to hurricane, expected to intensify before making landfall in Florida

Landlords can't legally discriminate against people with housing vouchers in Orange County, but they do it anyway

By McKenna Schueler

Landlords are prohibited from rejecting tenants in Orange County because they use a government housing voucher to pay rent, but online rental listings show they do it anyway.

Also in News

UCF cancels all Wednesday classes and on-campus activities ahead of Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

UCF cancels classes and activities on Wednesday

Orange County Mayor Demings shares updates, prep as Idalia strengthens in Gulf

By Chloe Greenberg

Orange County Mayor Demings shares updates, prep as Idalia strengthens in Gulf

Central Florida school districts, including Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, close ahead of Idalia

By Chloe Greenberg

Central Florida school districts, including Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, close ahead of Idalia

Busch Gardens Tampa closes early Tuesday as Idalia approaches Florida

By Colin Wolf

Busch Gardens Tampa closes early Tuesday as Idalia approaches Florida (2)
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us