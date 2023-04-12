Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to push $200 million to expand Florida wildlife corridor

The corridor is envisioned as connecting 18 million acres of land from the Florida Keys to the Panhandle

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 2:43 pm

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to push $200 million to expand Florida wildlife corridor
Image via Adobe

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill that will direct $200 million to help link hiking and biking trails to a planned statewide wildlife corridor.

A priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, the bill (SB 106) will expand Florida's Greenways and Trails System and the SUN Trail Network with the wildlife corridor.

“I envision Florida’s wildlife corridor as a top destination for recreational tourists from across the country and around the world,” Passidomo said in a prepared statement. “As I have said before, I believe this will be Florida’s Central Park —- a legacy we can be proud to leave for future generations of Floridians and visitors to enjoy.”

In addition to providing a one-time $200 million chunk of money, the new law will increase from $25 million to $50 million the annual amount of vehicle-registration fees funneled to the SUN Trail Network.

A Senate news release said trail projects within the wildlife corridor attempt to use previously disturbed lands, such as abandoned roads and railroads, utility rights-of-way, canal corridors and drainage berms and permanent fire lines.

