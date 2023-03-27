Gov. DeSantis signs bill to expand school voucher program to all Florida students

The bill will make every Florida student eligible to receive vouchers and eliminates current income-eligibility requirements

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 1:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. DeSantis signs bill to expand school voucher program to all Florida students
Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter

Calling the measure a “game changer,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday quickly signed a massive expansion of Florida’s school-voucher programs, while Democrats and other opponents continued to warn about the potential costs of the plan.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted along party lines Thursday to approve the proposal (HB 1), a week after the House passed it. The governor on Monday held an event at a Catholic high school in Miami to sign the bill, as lawmakers started the fourth week of the 60-day legislative session.

The bill will make every Florida student eligible to receive vouchers and eliminates current income-eligibility requirements. In touting the bill, DeSantis referred to a tiered “priority” system included in the bill.

“Now, primarily there will be a preference for low- and middle-income families, but at the end of the day, we fundamentally believe that the money should follow the student and it should be directed based on what the parent thinks is the most appropriate education program for their child,” DeSantis said.

The bill also is designed to allow home-schooled students to receive vouchers and will create what are known as “education savings accounts” that allow recipients to use voucher funds for purchases beyond private-school tuition. For example, the funds could be used on tutoring expenses and fees for various exams.

Democrats have argued the bill will have a grave financial impact on traditional public schools.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, told reporters Monday the bill creates “two systems,” characterizing vouchers as “coupons that we’re giving to millionaires.”

“I'm personally concerned, and I think many in our caucus share this sentiment, that this could be devastating to Florida's public schools,” Driskell said.

With DeSantis widely expected to run for president in 2024, Driskell also pointed to the quick pace of the Legislature passing major priorities of the governor and Republican legislative leaders.

“Our suspicion is that he wants to get as many of his priorities out of the way so that they will already be passed, and perhaps he can even sign them into law before he makes his announcement and actually files to run for president,” Driskell said.

The Florida Education Association teachers union also criticized the voucher expansion.

“The universal voucher bill signed today by Gov. DeSantis will drain billions of taxpayer dollars away from the neighborhood public schools that nearly 90 percent of Florida’s parents trust to educate their children,” union President Andrew Spar said in a statement.

During the Miami event, DeSantis said lawmakers have raised funding for public schools every year since he’s been in office and touted an ongoing effort to raise teacher salaries.

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, joined DeSantis at the event. Renner, who made the bill a major priority for the legislative session, highlighted the expanded ability of Floridians to enroll children in religious schools.

“Educational choice also means you have the ability to have your child go somewhere where they learn all the basics, but they also have their values and their faith respected. And that’s also very important,” Renner said.

Various organizations that supported the bill, including the Florida Chamber of Commerce, also praised its signing.

“With only 53 percent of Florida third graders reading at or above grade level, it is clear Florida families and students need support and flexibility, and this bill empowers them to have tailored educational experiences rather than the current one-size-fits-all approach,” Florida Chamber President Mark Wilson said in a statement.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video appears to show Florida man feeding alligator a sandwich

By Colin Wolf

Video appears to show Florida man feeding alligator a sandwich

Florida House passes ‘Live Local Act,’ which bans rent control, gives tax breaks to developers

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida House passes ‘Live Local Act,’ which bans rent control, gives tax breaks to developers

Florida House passes constitutional carry gun bill

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida House passes constitutional carry gun bill

Chain dollar stores harm communities, says report from the Institute for Self Reliance

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Chain dollar stores harm communities, says report from the Institute for Self Reliance

Also in News

Disney World unions reach tentative deal delivering $18 minimum wage in 2023

By McKenna Schueler

Disney World unions reach tentative deal delivering $18 minimum wage in 2023

Ooopsie! Undercover agents found nothing lewd happening at Plaza Live drag show back in December

By Matthew Moyer

The Plaza Live did not, in fact, host a lewd drag show

‘We’re not birds and mice’: Costuming cast members want Disney World to close the gender pay gap

By McKenna Schueler

Disney World costuming and sewing specialists and IATSE Local 631 union members in Orlando, Florida.

Starbucks workers near Orlando go on strike, joining more than 100 locations coast to coast

By McKenna Schueler

Starbucks employee Celio Sibayan stands on the picket line outside of a unionized Starbucks in Oviedo, Florida on March 22, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us