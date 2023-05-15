BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to defund diversity programs at Florida colleges

Schools also will not be able to spend money on programs or activities that 'promote or engage in political or social activism'

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 4:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. DeSantis signs bill to defund diversity programs at Florida colleges
Screenshot via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Continuing an effort to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from Florida’s higher-education system, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a measure aimed at prohibiting colleges and universities from spending money on “DEI” programs.

The governor also signed a separate bill that will prevent colleges and universities from requiring “political loyalty” tests for students and employees as a condition of admission or employment.

University system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues joined DeSantis for a bill-signing event at New College of Florida — the small liberal-arts school in Sarasota that has become a focus of the push by DeSantis and other state leaders to remake higher education.

“In reality, what this concept of DEI has been is an attempt to impose orthodoxy on the university. And not even necessarily in the classroom, but through the administrative apparatus of the university itself,” DeSantis said.

Under the DEI-related bill (SB 266), colleges and universities will be prevented from spending state or federal money to promote, support or maintain programs or campus activities that “advocate for” diversity, equity and inclusion. Schools also will not be able to spend money on programs or activities that “promote or engage in political or social activism” as defined by the State Board of Education or the university system’s Board of Governors.

Rodrigues, a former Republican state senator, touted the bill as providing for the “dismantling of the DEI bureaucracy that has grown up on our campuses.”

But the United Faculty of Florida sharply opposed the measure during this year’s legislative session, which ended May 5. Andrew Gothard, the union’s president and a professor at Florida Atlantic University, slammed DeSantis’ signing of the bill Monday, saying it shows the governor’s “authoritarian approach” to education.

“Today, we saw a governor who believes that viewpoint discrimination, the undermining of constitutional rights, compelling speech from students and faculty, and censoring ideas he disagrees with are somehow acceptable in a democratic society,” Gothard said in a statement.

The measure, which will take effect in July, also seeks to place new requirements on general-education core courses at colleges and universities. The state education board and the Board of Governors will appoint joint faculty committees to review such courses. The reviews could lead to the “removal, alignment, realignment, or addition” based on certain criteria.

For example, such courses would be barred from being based on “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, decried what she called a “destructive law” that “targets diverse students like me and our ability to thrive in higher education institutions.” Eskamani is a daughter of immigrants from Iran who is working on a doctorate at the University of Central Florida.

“It also suppresses academic freedom and inserts conservative political orthodoxy into the classroom,” Eskamani said in a statement.

DeSantis and other Republican leaders have targeted what they describe as “trendy ideology” on campuses. DeSantis on Monday also praised the bill (HB 931) that will prohibit political loyalty tests.

“They will call them ‘diversity statements,’ but it’s really requiring you to sign up to support an ideological agenda that you may not be supportive of,” DeSantis said.

The bill will prevent such things as compelling statements in support of a “specific partisan, political, or ideological set of beliefs.”

DeSantis signed a third bill Monday (SB 240) that is aimed at strengthening workforce education, in part by providing tax breaks to businesses that employ apprentices or pre-apprentices.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Gov. DeSantis signs bills that ban CBDC, block credit card companies from tracking gun sales

By News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis signs bills that ban CBDC, block credit card companies from tracking gun sales

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to ban students from using phones and TikTok in schools

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to ban students from using phones and TikTok in schools

Orlando Publix bakery refused to put the word ‘trans’ on a cake, says support group

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Publix bakery refused to put the word ‘trans’ on a cake, says support group

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bills to hide his own travel records, target Disney's monorail

By Ryan Dailey and Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bills to hide his own travel records, target Disney's monorail

Also in News

Orlando Publix bakery refused to put the word ‘trans’ on a cake, says support group

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Publix bakery refused to put the word ‘trans’ on a cake, says support group

‘Too wiggly’: Orange County Animal Shelter volunteer arrested for dragging dog to its death

By Jessica Bryce Young

This isn't Roman, but this is a slip lead.

Near Orlando, HCA Osceola hospital staff warn of understaffing and unsafe conditions for patients

By McKenna Schueler

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital employees and community allies rally in support of safe staffing to help protect patient care and safety.

Orlando attorney John Morgan wants NBA stars Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade to run for Senate in Florida

By Chloe Greenberg

Former Orlando Magic player Grant Hill
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us