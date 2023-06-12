Gov. DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Pulse Nightclub victims

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state and local buildings

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 10:10 am

click to enlarge Gov. DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Pulse Nightclub victims
Photo via Adobe
Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday, the seventh anniversary of a gunman killing 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

DeSantis issued a memorandum Friday that directed flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state and local buildings.

DeSantis said in the memorandum that lowering the flags is a “mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy.”

In addition to killing 49 people at the gay nightclub, gunman Omar Mateen wounded dozens of others. Mateen was killed by police after a standoff.
