Gimme Shelter: Adoptable dog Drogon needs an active companion he can be affectionate with

Vets put him at about 2 years old, but he acts like a young puppy

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Drogon (A541798) - photo courtesy OCAS
photo courtesy OCAS
Drogon (A541798)

Meet Drogon!

Fitting to his name, Drogon (A541798) is big, strong and a little hard to control. It's clear he's had very little training or socialization, because though he wants to play and be affectionate, he just winds up knocking everyone down. Drogon will fly into your arms without warning, he will head-butt you unintentionally while trying to steal kisses, he will run into your legs if you try and run with him. He doesn't mean to be a klutz; he just is. Our vets put him at about 2 years old, but he definitely gives off younger puppy vibes — 70-pound heavy, muscular puppy.

Drogon has been out of the shelter three times now, adopted and returned for reasons that have nothing to do with him or his behavior. He is a good dog, but he will need a special adopter: someone strong, patient, and most importantly, active. Drogon needs exercise; he needs to play and run. He gets easily frustrated and he can be a lot of dog to control. Drogon seems to like other dogs, but he is so intrusive and powerful that he scares them all away. He can be calm, sweet and very affectionate, but only after he has been worn out and has had his fill of play time and treats. When tired, Drogon is as gentle as a kitten.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it's open 2-6 p.m. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Drogon (A541798)
Photo courtesy OCAS
Drogon (A541798)
May 29, 2024

