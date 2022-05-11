Get involved: Here's a list of local organizations supporting abortion access

If anything is going to change, it's going to take work. Here's a list of local and national organizations where you can donate or volunteer, as well as mental health resources for abortion seekers.

Access Reproductive Care — Southeast

arc-southeast.org

Supporting abortion seekers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee with access to information, financial support and practical support (rides, etc.) in getting an abortion. Access Reproductive Care envisions a world in which all Southerners have full access to care and support around their reproductive health decisions without biases or barriers.

Florida Access Network

laccessnetwork.org

This reproductive justice organization and abortion fund has been doing important work since 1996 as the Central Florida Women's Emergency Fund. The nonprofit FAN funds abortion care and provides resources and support to those needing an abortion as part of wider goals of radical self-love and collective liberation.

If/When/How

ifwhenhow.org

National legal aid reproductive justice organization that mobilizes lawyers to support young, undocumented, gender-nonbinary, and other abortion seekers in the U.S.

Plan C

plancpills.org

Coalition of public health advocates, researchers, social justice activists and digital strategists that provides practical information, resources and access to telehealth providers to obtain abortion pills online in the United States.

Planned Parenthood of SE and Central Florida

plannedparenthood.org

With local health centers in East Orlando, Kissimmee and Lakeland, Planned Parenthood continues to be a leading provider of quality and affordable healthcare when needed most, providing a myriad of services ranging from abortions to mammograms to STD testing, as well as referrals to oncologists, obstetricians and other sexual health specialists.

National Mental Health Resources

Exhale

exhaleprovoice.org

617-749-2948

Non-judgmental textline for people who have had abortions.

Connect & Breathe

connectandbreathe.org

1-866-647-1764

Partners with Exhale to provide a talkline to better support abortion havers and seekers.

All Options

all-options.org

1-888-493-0092

Provides non-judgmental talkline and other resources for people who have had or are considering abortions.

Hotline information provided by the Florida Access Network.