VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Get involved: Here's a list of local organizations supporting abortion access

Wed, May 11, 2022 at 1:00 am

Get involved: Here's a list of local organizations supporting abortion access
photo by Matt Keller Lehman

If anything is going to change, it's going to take work. Here's a list of local and national organizations where you can donate or volunteer, as well as mental health resources for abortion seekers.

Access Reproductive Care — Southeast
arc-southeast.org
Supporting abortion seekers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee with access to information, financial support and practical support (rides, etc.) in getting an abortion. Access Reproductive Care envisions a world in which all Southerners have full access to care and support around their reproductive health decisions without biases or barriers.

Florida Access Network
laccessnetwork.org
This reproductive justice organization and abortion fund has been doing important work since 1996 as the Central Florida Women's Emergency Fund. The nonprofit FAN funds abortion care and provides resources and support to those needing an abortion as part of wider goals of radical self-love and collective liberation.

If/When/How
ifwhenhow.org
National legal aid reproductive justice organization that mobilizes lawyers to support young, undocumented, gender-nonbinary, and other abortion seekers in the U.S.

Plan C
plancpills.org
Coalition of public health advocates, researchers, social justice activists and digital strategists that provides practical information, resources and access to telehealth providers to obtain abortion pills online in the United States.

Planned Parenthood of SE and Central Florida
plannedparenthood.org
With local health centers in East Orlando, Kissimmee and Lakeland, Planned Parenthood continues to be a leading provider of quality and affordable healthcare when needed most, providing a myriad of services ranging from abortions to mammograms to STD testing, as well as referrals to oncologists, obstetricians and other sexual health specialists.

National Mental Health Resources

Exhale
exhaleprovoice.org
617-749-2948
Non-judgmental textline for people who have had abortions.

Connect & Breathe
connectandbreathe.org
1-866-647-1764
Partners with Exhale to provide a talkline to better support abortion havers and seekers.

All Options
all-options.org
1-888-493-0092
Provides non-judgmental talkline and other resources for people who have had or are considering abortions.

Hotline information provided by the Florida Access Network.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

News Slideshows

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

News Slideshows

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Trending

Osceola County Sheriff's Office provide justification for executing man at Kissimmee Target over stolen Pokemon cards

By Alex Galbraith

Osceola County Sheriff's Office provide justification for executing man at Kissimmee Target over stolen Pokemon cards

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law requiring schools to observe 'Victims of Communism Day'

By Ryan Dailey, NSF and Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law requiring schools to observe 'Victims of Communism Day'

Seminole County high school's yearbook censorship confirms some critics fears about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Eric Tegethoff

This page covering Lyman High School's pro-LGBT protest was deemed inappropriate by administrators.

Former Orlando Magic player Adreian Payne shot, killed in Orlando

By Alex Galbraith

Former Orlando Magic player Adreian Payne shot, killed in Orlando

Also in News

SCOTUS just let slip that five of them want to screw every woman in America. (Not like that.)

By Jessica Bryce Young

Scenes from the Bans Off My Body rally

Men cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies. Period.

By Gabrielle Blair

Reproductive rights activist Cine Julien at Bans Off My Body rally

Conservation groups sue EPA over record manatee deaths

By Jim Turner, NSF

Conservation groups sue EPA over record manatee deaths

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs off on October gas tax holiday

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs off on October gas tax holiday
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us