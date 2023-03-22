Gesundheit! Orlando ranks among top 10 worst cities for allergies

Warm weather and lack of rain this year point to an even stronger showing for Orlando in 2023

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 2:50 pm

Pollen is plentiful in Orlanldo, a new study finds
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Pollen is plentiful in Orlanldo, a new study finds

A newly-released study has found that Orlando ranks among the top 10 worst cities for allergies.

A report released Wednesday by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (h/t Washington Post) revealed their rankings of U.S. “allergy capitals" — the worst places for allergy sufferers to live — in 2022.

Based on pollen counts as well as over-the-counter medication use and concentration of allergy physicians in the area, Orlando finds itself (and we are currently feeling the reality of this) in the top 10 allergy capitals. The City Beautiful came in at a commanding eighth.

The top spot went to Wichita, Kansas, while Dallas, Texas, and Scranton, Pennsylvania, took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Orlando was not the only Florida city to place in the top 10. Sarasota came in sixth place, followed by Cape Coral at seventh.

Warmer weather and lack of rain in the region this year point to an even stronger showing for Orlando in the 2023 pollen stakes. The takeaway? Stock up on Claritin and Kleenex while there is still time.


Matthew Moyer

