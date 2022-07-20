VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Georgia backs Florida in lawsuit against limiting ballot drop boxes

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 10:24 am

click to enlarge THE 11TH US CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS
The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals

Pointing to broader implications of the case, Georgia is backing Florida in a fight about a 2021 elections law that a federal judge said is unconstitutional.

Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr filed a brief Monday at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals supporting the Florida law, which, in part, placed additional restrictions on “drop boxes” for mail-in ballots and prevented groups from providing items such as food and water to voters waiting in line at polling places.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled March 31 that the law was unconstitutionally intended to discriminate against Black voters. A panel of the federal appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Sept. 15 in Florida’s appeal of Walker’s ruling.

In the 36-page brief Monday, Carr and lawyers in his office wrote that a court precedent requires plaintiffs to show “discriminatory results,” along with intent, to establish a violation of part of the federal Voting Rights Act. Also, the brief took issue with Walker’s conclusions about the intent of Florida lawmakers.

Related
Florida Republicans push for police at the ballot box

Florida Republicans push for police at the ballot box

“(The) district court improperly used its disagreement with the Legislature’s judgment (regarding the need to foreclose potential avenues of fraud, maintain election integrity and efficiency, and bolster voter confidence) to conclude that such valid legislative interests were mere pretext for racial discrimination,” the brief said. “Courts cannot use simple disagreement with legislatures as a basis for inferring discriminatory intent, and it is corrosive of the judicial role, not to mention democracy, to suggest as much.”

Also, the brief indicated that the appeals court’s ruling in the Florida case could affect a pending challenge to elections laws in Georgia. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears cases from Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Related
Federal judge rules vote-by-mail changes are discriminatory against Black Floridians

Federal judge rules vote-by-mail changes are discriminatory against Black Floridians

“In particular, Georgia, like many other states, has enacted restrictions on soliciting persons waiting in line to vote, including for the purpose of offering them things of value such as money, gifts, food, or beverages,” the brief said. “And it has other laws and regulations governing voting by mail, drop boxes, and other aspects of elections that could be affected by this court’s eventual decision in this case. Accordingly, Georgia has a keen interest in both the outcome of this case and the reasoning of this court’s decision even apart from the result.”

Republican lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the Florida law (SB 90) amid a broader push by the GOP nationally to change elections laws after former President Donald Trump lost in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump’s narrow defeat in Georgia helped fuel the Republican effort to revamp laws. Florida had relatively few problems in the 2020 elections, but lawmakers and DeSantis argued they needed to add safeguards to help prevent fraud.

In challenging the law, however, voting-rights groups argued it was intended to restrict minority voters’ access to the ballot. As an example, the number of Black voters using drop boxes significantly increased in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Black voters are a key Democratic Party constituency.

Walker, in a 288-page ruling, agreed with the voting-rights groups about the discriminatory intent of the law and found parts of it unconstitutional. In addition, he took the rare step of putting Florida under a process known as “preclearance,” meaning that a court would have to approve changes to parts of elections laws.

Related
New Florida elections chief hems and haws on whether Biden won election

New Florida elections chief hems and haws on whether Biden won election

The appeals court in May issued a stay of Walker’s ruling — allowing the law to be in effect during this year’s elections. But the underlying court fight continued.

Attorneys for the state and the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which intervened in the case, filed briefs last week in the case. Lawyers for the voting-rights groups have not filed their arguments.

In addition to Georgia, several organizations supporting Florida have filed friend-of-the-court briefs during the past week.

As an example, the Indiana-based Public Interest Legal Foundation filed a brief Monday that said Florida’s “initiatives to prevent voter fraud, instill voter confidence in the election process, and maintain an orderly, efficient, and peaceful election process justify the minimal, reasonable restrictions the new laws may place on plaintiffs.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

Trending

Florida woman killed by two alligators after falling into country club pond

By Colin Wolf

Florida woman killed by two alligators after falling into country club pond

Loose cattle close Florida Turnpike for hours on Monday

By Alex Galbraith

Loose cattle close Florida Turnpike for hours on Monday

Family of Sanford teen who had window smashed while driving through neighborhood files lawsuit against two alleged attackers

By Alex Galbraith

Family of Sanford teen who had window smashed while driving through neighborhood files lawsuit against two alleged attackers

Orlando had the second-highest rent increase in the nation this quarter

By Patricia Tolley

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Also in News

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has COVID-19 following Democratic Party conference in Tampa

By News Service of Florida

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has COVID-19 following Democratic Party conference in Tampa

Remembering Orlando's Billy Manes, five years after his death

By Matthew Moyer

Billy Manes, 1972–2017

Savage Love: ‘Yes, gay dude, you do need to be worried about monkeypox’

By Dan Savage

savage love

Family of Sanford teen who had window smashed while driving through neighborhood files lawsuit against two alleged attackers

By Alex Galbraith

Family of Sanford teen who had window smashed while driving through neighborhood files lawsuit against two alleged attackers
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us