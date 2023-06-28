2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Gatorland welcomes new baby crocodiles, descendants of famous 1950s croc Bonecrusher

Several eggs hatched at the park Wednesday morning

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 3:13 pm

click to enlarge Gatorland welcomes new baby crocodiles, descendants of famous 1950s croc Bonecrusher
Photo via Gatorland
Gatorland is buzzing with excitement as it welcomes the newest members of its reptilian family.

More than 36 eggs at the park showed signs of life, and to the delight of spectators watching on Gatorland's live social media video, several baby crocs emerged from their shells Wednesday morning.

The hatchlings hold a special place in the park's history as they are the direct descendants of Gatorland's iconic 1950s attraction, an American Crocodile known as Bonecrusher.

Known as the world's largest crocodile, at 15 feet long and 1,080 pounds, Bonecrusher captivated visitors with his impressive size.

The new babies are the offspring of Bonecrusher's son, Bonecrusher II, and his mate, Pretty Croc.

“This is an incredibly special event for all of us as we welcome the third generation of Bonecrushers into our Gatorland family,” said Gatorland president and CEO Mark McHugh in a release. “The original Bonecrusher was such an iconic symbol of the early years at Gatorland, and the continuation of his lineage is symbolic of the generational growth of our family park.”
click to enlarge The original Bonecrusher crocodile with Gatorland founder Owen Godwin. - Photo via Gatorland
Photo via Gatorland
The original Bonecrusher crocodile with Gatorland founder Owen Godwin.
Currently measuring just seven or eight inches long, the hatchlings are expected to grow up to 14 feet long and weigh an average of 880 pounds when fully grown, carrying the legacy of their famous ancestors.

Originally opened as a roadside attraction in 1949, the 110-acre Gatorland is celebrating its 74th Anniversary this year.

Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando readers' poll named Gatorland the Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park in 2021 and 2022.

Gatorland remains a sanctuary for both entertainment and conservation, showcasing the wonders of nature through education.





