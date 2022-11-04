ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Gas prices are higher than they were before the gas tax holiday in Florida

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 9:51 am

Gas prices are higher than they were before the gas tax holiday in Florida
Adobe

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was higher Thursday than at the end of September, before a month-long gas tax “holiday” started, according to the AAA auto club.

The average price Thursday was $3.44, up a nickel from Wednesday and 15 cents since Monday, the last day of the tax holiday. The average price on Sept. 30, the final day before the holiday, was $3.39. Some of the highest average prices Thursday were $3.60 in the West Palm Beach area, $3.58 in the Gainesville area and $3.52 in the Naples area.

The tax holiday, approved by the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis, as part of a broader tax package, suspended the state’s 25.3-cent-a-gallon gas tax in October. Nationally, the average price Thursday was $3.78, up a penny from Wednesday.

