Future Leaders of Orlando rally this weekend for reproductive rights

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

This Sunday, Future Leaders of Orlando is hosting a rally to fight for reproductive rights.

The rally hopes to bring together a new generation of activists and fighters for abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"This rally is a way to have my voice heard in the fight for abortion rights," said FLO's Sophia McKenzie. "The overturning of 'Roe v. Wade is a threat to freedom, the very fabric of this country, and the reason my family chose this place as their home."



The rally is meant to serve as a springboard for further actions as Florida moves to roll back abortion rights in the state.



"The most important part [of this rally] is [providing] resources and next steps so that we can all make sure we restore and secure our reproductive rights," said FLO's Ella Bisson.



Florida recently passed a law barring abortions beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy. A Leon County circuit judge found the law to be unconstitutional under the rights to privacy guaranteed in the state constitution. However, that ruling has been stayed as Florida appeals the decision.



The rally will take place this Sunday, July 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Commons Plaza in Downtown Orlando right in front of City Hall.

