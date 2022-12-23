Freeze warning issued for Orlando area on Christmas weekend

click to enlarge NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Orlando area going into the Christmas weekend.The freeze warning runs from 1 AM to 9 AM on Saturday. The warning area extends from Daytona Beach in the north to Melbourne in the south. It includes all cities in the Orlando metro, including Winter Park, New Smyrna Beach, Kissimmee, Apopka and Titusville. NWS says temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees are expected.Furthermore, a freeze watch is in effect from Saturday through Sunday morning. Forecasters say that "frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.""Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Bring pets and potted plants indoors. Check on elderly neighbors to make sure their furnace is working," NWS said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they can be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly."