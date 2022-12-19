Four injured when truck crashed into Ivanhoe Village's Hideaway Bar Sunday

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 10:18 am

Four injured when truck crashed into Ivanhoe Village's Hideaway Bar Sunday

Four people were injured after a driver crashed his truck into the Hideaway Bar on Sunday night.

Orlando Police say the truck crashed into the Hideaway around 6 p.m. They identified the driver as 45-year-old Jackson Click. Bar staff said that Click was in the bar prior to the crash. Court records show that Click's two blood alcohol tests revealed he was more than three times over the legal limit.

Four people inside the bar were transported to the hospital after the accident with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This was the stupidest decision I've ever made," Click reportedly told police.

He's being held on $5,000 bond on charges of DUI with serious bodily injury.

