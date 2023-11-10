Four Central Florida doctors save man from heart attack at Lake Nona restaurant

click to enlarge
Photo via Google Maps
Eddy Montero was treated at Florida Osceola HCA Hospital near the Lake Nona area.
A family dinner near Lake Nona took an unexpected turn when Eddy Montero's life was saved by doctors who happened to be dining nearby.
Montero, expecting a dinner with his daughters and grandkids, was sitting with his family when he started to feel dizzy. Moments later, he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest, WESH 2
reports.
Luckily for Montero and his family, four doctors from Florida Osceola HCA Hospital were just tables away enjoying a meal of their own: Dr. Nicole Brenner and three of the hospital’s residents: Dr. Sonia Alicea, Dr. Amanda Rivera and Dr. Suhail Saad-Omer.
Brenner and her three residents quickly got to work. Brenner told WESH that they immediately checked Montero’s pulse, which indicated that he was in cardiac arrest, then began CPR.
After taking turns giving chest compressions, nearby medical support arrived to relocate Montero to a nearby medical facility where he was treated.
“It truly feels like we were meant to be there,” Brenner told WESH 2
. The planned community started out as a medical campus, so maybe it’s the safest place in town to dine out.
Once receiving life-saving care, Montero referred to Brenner, Alicea, Rivera and Saad-Omer as his four angels.
