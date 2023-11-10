Four Central Florida doctors save man from heart attack at Lake Nona restaurant

'It truly feels like we were meant to be there'

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 6:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Eddy Montero was treated at Florida Osceola HCA Hospital near the Lake Nona area. - Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
Eddy Montero was treated at Florida Osceola HCA Hospital near the Lake Nona area.
A family dinner near Lake Nona took an unexpected turn when Eddy Montero's life was saved by doctors who happened to be dining nearby. 

Montero, expecting a dinner with his daughters and grandkids, was sitting with his family when he started to feel dizzy. Moments later, he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest, WESH 2 reports. 

Luckily for Montero and his family, four doctors from Florida Osceola HCA Hospital were just tables away enjoying a meal of their own: Dr. Nicole Brenner and three of the hospital’s residents: Dr. Sonia Alicea, Dr. Amanda Rivera and Dr. Suhail Saad-Omer.

Brenner and her three residents quickly got to work. Brenner told WESH that they immediately checked Montero’s pulse, which indicated that he was in cardiac arrest, then began CPR. 

After taking turns giving chest compressions, nearby medical support arrived to relocate Montero to a nearby medical facility where he was treated.

“It truly feels like we were meant to be there,” Brenner told WESH 2.  The planned community started out as a medical campus, so maybe it’s the safest place in town to dine out.

Once receiving life-saving care, Montero referred to Brenner, Alicea, Rivera and Saad-Omer as his four angels.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida education officials now going after college sociology courses

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. proposed a change in a list of core courses for state universities.

UCF students rally in Orlando against conservative crackdown on Florida universities

By McKenna Schueler

Students rally outside of a state university system meeting at UCF in protest of new regulations targeting activism on campuses. Nov. 9, 2023.

Universal Orlando partner accidentally leaks new hotel coming to Epic Universe theme park

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando partner accidentally leaks new hotel coming to Epic Universe theme park

Orlando 2023 election results: Who won and who lost at the ballot box

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando 2023 election results: Who won and who lost at the ballot box

Also in News

Florida Democrats who voted to censure Rashida Tlaib received nearly $300K from pro-Israel lobbying group

By Colin Wolf

Florida Democrats who voted to censure Rashida Tlaib received nearly $300K from pro-Israel lobbying group

Citing legal fears, Florida universities push back on DeSantis order to shut down pro-Palestinian campus groups

By Claire Grunewald, Fresh Take Florida

A girl wrapped in a Palestinian flag stands on a bollard as protestors advocating for the end of the siege on Gaza gather on the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Oct. 25, 2023.

Florida Democrat files bill to block schools from teaching students slaves 'benefited from slavery'

By News Service of Florida

Florida Democrat files bill to block schools from teaching students slaves 'benefited from slavery'

Florida education officials now going after college sociology courses

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. proposed a change in a list of core courses for state universities.
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us