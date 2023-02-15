Four bills making their way through the Florida Legislature that we're keeping our eye on

click to enlarge Photo courtesy MyFlorida The Florida state capitol building

Florida lawmakers last week, through various committee meetings, advanced several bills that Orlando Weekly staff are keeping our eyes on. These bills are now a step closer to becoming law as they make their way through the state Legislature, which is controlled by a supermajority of Republicans. Let's run through some of the highlights:

SB 102: This is a sweeping housing bill that would, among other things, completely ban local governments from implementing rent control (but this is totally not a jab at Orange County, right?), as well as further incentivize affordable housing development by the private sector. Despite concerns raised by one Democrat, the bill sailed through its committee meeting hearing 9–0. When asked what Orange County leaders should tell their constituents about the bill, bill sponsor Sen. Alexis Calatayud (R-Miami) said: "Help is on the way, but rent control is not it."

HB 543: This is a bill that would allow for permitless weapon carry, or "constitutional carry," in Florida. It would eliminate a concealed-weapons licensing process, which includes criminal background checks and required firearms-training courses. If signed into law, this could make Florida the 26th state to allow citizens to carry firearms without a permit. More than 100 people signed up to testify about the bill last week during its committee meeting, with most opposed. The bill was approved 10–5 along party lines, and appears to be on the fast track for approval. It now needs approval only from the Judiciary Committee before it can go to the House floor.

HB 133: This bill, heavily criticized by housing justice advocates, would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly, nonrefundable fee in lieu of a security deposit. A similar bill failed to pass last year. Supporters say it'd provide an option to renters who might not be able to afford security deposits. Critics describe it as predatory, emphasizing that it'd allow landlords to charge a perpetual fee and that there are no limits set on the amount. The Florida Apartment Association (which sued Orange County over its rent control ordinance) and LeaseLock, a California-based "prop-tech" company, are lobbying in favor of it, for whatever that's worth. The bill passed 13–4. Four Democrats, including local Reps. Kristen Arrington and Johanna López, voted against it.

SB 170: Another year, another attempt by Florida Republicans to allow private companies to sue local governments over local ordinances, on the claim that a local law is "arbitrary or unreasonable." It could also force municipalities to pay the business up to $50,000 in fees and damages. Of two similar bills filed last year, one died in the Florida House. The other was vetoed by Gov. DeSantis. Critics say it'd take power away from local governments to pass laws that make sense in their communities. Still, it passed its committee hearing 7–2, with just two Democrats opposed.