Former Pulse nightclub owners won't face manslaughter charges, Orlando police say

The report acknowledges some of the allegations made against the Pomas but ultimately did not support criminal charges

By on Tue, Aug 27, 2024 at 4:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Former Pulse nightclub owners won't face manslaughter charges, Orlando police say
Photo by J.D. Casto
Orlando Police Department has cleared former Pulse nightclub owners from voluntary manslaughter charges, punctuating a yearlong investigation related to the 2016 mass shooting.

The investigation, launched in June 2023, began after survivors and family members filed complaints against owners Barbara and Rosario Poma for conditions of the nightclub on the night of the tragedy. Twenty-three interviewed individuals alleged that code violations and other renovations at Pulse affected police efforts to save more lives.

Allegations against the nightclub included:

1. First responders had no updated building plans during the three-hour long active shooter hostage situation.
2. Unpermitted renovations and building modifications of Pulse were unchecked and unregulated by the city.
3. The nightclub had a history of occupancy violations, and the club was likely over capacity the night of the shooting.
4. Pulse operated under a permit for a restaurant and martini bar, not a nightclub.
5. Other failures in risk management and security.

According to a concluding report released by Orlando Police Department, the city did not have accurate building plans for the club, but this did not hinder police efforts in responding to the shooting. An OPD detective, Adam Gruler, had worked off duty at Pulse and was familiar with the layout. At least 90 people were rescued by law enforcement, the report says.

The report does, however, acknowledge some of the allegations made against the Pomas but ultimately did not support criminal charges.

The report notes that the nightclub had unpermitted renovations that the city never required Pulse owners to retroactively obtain permits for.

It also says the exact number of occupants at Pulse on the night of the shooting cannot be determined, but that the club was compliant during 82 percent of unannounced occupancy checks between 2005 and 2016.

"None of the actions by the Poma's with reference to the unpermitted changes to their floor plans, or their alleged inattention towards their doors and exits were done with a reckless disregard of human life or with an utter disregard for the safety of others," the report reads. "The Poma's could not have reasonably foreseen or anticipated a terrorist incident taking place at Pulse."

According to the report, OPD did not interview the Pomas at the conclusion of the investigation.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union busting firm to obstruct organizing effort

By McKenna Schueler

Miami airport car rental agency hired Orlando union busting firm to obstruct organizing effort

Mormon church wants to annex over 50,000 acres of land into Orlando

By News Service of Florida

Mormon church wants to annex over 50,000 acres of land into Orlando

Group withdraws plans to build golf courses at Florida State Parks, but questions remain

By Ray Roa

Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Florida's definition of 'religion' is too narrow, says Satanic Temple

By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix

Florida's definition of 'religion' is too narrow, says Satanic Temple

Florida environmentalists call for DeSantis to ditch state park development plans

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Hillsborough River State Park

Federal appeals court approves Florida's ban on gender-affirming care

By Jackie Llanos, Florida Phoenix

Federal appeals court approves Florida's ban on gender-affirming care

Florida's definition of 'religion' is too narrow, says Satanic Temple

By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix

Florida's definition of 'religion' is too narrow, says Satanic Temple

Group withdraws plans to build golf courses at Florida State Parks, but questions remain

By Ray Roa

Jonathan Dickinson State Park
More

August 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us