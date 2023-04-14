Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s corruption trial starts next week

Gillum and a longtime adviser were indicted last year on charges including wire fraud

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 12:41 pm

Andrew Gillum at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 27, 2018. - Photo by Marlo Miller
Photo by Marlo Miller
Andrew Gillum at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 27, 2018.

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday on a series of criminal charges.

A document filed Thursday after U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor held a pre-trial hearing said jury selection will start Monday and that attorneys should be prepared to give opening arguments.

It also indicated the trial could last three weeks. Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, and a longtime adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were indicted last year on charges including wire fraud.

The charges came after a lengthy federal investigation into corruption in city government and included allegations that political contributions were diverted to Gillum’s personal use.

What is known as a “superseding” indictment was issued Tuesday.

But the document filed Thursday said that filing did not lead to a request for a continuance and that the trial will “proceed as scheduled.”

Gillum narrowly lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to Republican Ron DeSantis.

