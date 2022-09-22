ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Floridians wary of likely next named storm in Southern Caribbean

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 11:18 am

click to enlarge Floridians wary of likely next named storm in Southern Caribbean
NHC

While two named storms spin in the Atlantic, Floridians could focus on a growing system that was producing showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon near the southern Windward Islands.

The tropical wave, with a 70 percent chance of developing into a named storm in the next two days, was moving west-northwest toward the central Caribbean Sea.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to affect northwestern Venezuela, northeastern Colombia, and the ABC island chain later this week,” according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, referring to Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

Hurricane Fiona in recent days caused massive flooding and power outages in Puerto Rico and was forecast to move near Bermuda late Thursday.

Tropical Storm Gaston also is in the Atlantic. The next name on the Atlantic storm list is Hermine.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A cozy castle

Your family can live like royalty in this newly listed cozy castle in Orlando
Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished
This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now

This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now
Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

News Slideshows

A cozy castle

Your family can live like royalty in this newly listed cozy castle in Orlando
Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished
This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now

This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now
Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

News Slideshows

A cozy castle

Your family can live like royalty in this newly listed cozy castle in Orlando
Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished
This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now

This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now
Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Trending

Florida highway shuts down after trucks spill massive load of Coors Lights

By Colin Wolf

Florida highway shuts down after trucks spill massive load of Coors Lights

Plane carrying 'DeSantis is a human trafficker' banner flies over Orlando following migrant stunt

By Alex Galbraith

Plane carrying 'DeSantis is a human trafficker' banner flies over Orlando following migrant stunt

DeSantis faces a criminal investigation and a class action lawsuit for migrant 'relocation' stunt

By Jim Saunders and Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

DeSantis faces a criminal investigation and a class action lawsuit for migrant 'relocation' stunt

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.

By Alex Galbraith

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.

Also in News

Florida highway shuts down after trucks spill massive load of Coors Lights

By Colin Wolf

Florida highway shuts down after trucks spill massive load of Coors Lights

Op-ed: As Banned Books Week celebrates its 40th anniversary, it’s time to unequivocally condemn censorship

By Mickey Huff

Op-ed: As Banned Books Week celebrates its 40th anniversary, it’s time to unequivocally condemn censorship

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to open cat shelter downtown in late September

By Matthew Moyer

Pet Alliance to care for felines at a new shelter in Downtown Orlando

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.

By Alex Galbraith

Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us