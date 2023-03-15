Florida's six-week abortion ban bill gets its first hearing this week

The debate will come after lawmakers last year passed a measure to prevent abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 11:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida's six-week abortion ban bill gets its first hearing this week
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

A House panel Thursday is scheduled to take up a bill that seeks to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee will hold the first hearing on the controversial proposal (HB 7), which was filed last week by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers.

The debate will come after lawmakers last year passed a measure to prevent abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Seven abortion clinics and a physician have challenged the constitutionality of that limit, with the case pending at the Florida Supreme Court.

A key issue in the case is whether the 15-week limit violates a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution that has helped protect abortion rights in the state for more than three decades.

Much of the bill would be contingent on the Supreme Court effectively upholding the 15-week law. In addition to the constitutional issues, the 15-week limit has drawn criticism because it does not include exemptions for victims of rape or incest.

The bill would allow abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy in cases of rape or incest, but it would require women to present proof that they were victims. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, has filed a similar Senate bill (SB 300).

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida bill that would eliminate DEI programs moves forward, despite student pleas

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida bill that would eliminate DEI programs moves forward, despite student pleas

Video shows Florida alligator easily blasting through a metal fence

By Colin Wolf

Video shows Florida alligator easily blasting through a metal fence

Republicans on Florida House panel vote to approve bill that allows 18-year-olds to buy long guns

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

HB 1543 sponsor Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, said the state has the authority to set the minimum age.

Florida senators advance proposal to ban gender-affirming treatment for trans and nonbinary youth

By McKenna Schueler

Fight for Trans Rights rally on Saturday, March 11, at City Hall in downtown Orlando

Also in News

As the city considers a crackdown on nightlife, Orlando bar owners and staff weigh their options

By Eric Tegethoff

Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando, March 11

Person who shattered windows at Orlando LGBTQ+ bar charged by police

By Matthew Moyer

The District Dive attacker has been apprehended

Central Florida homelessness rose in 2022, amid higher rents

By McKenna Schueler

Central Florida homelessness rose in 2022, amid higher rents

‘This Modern World: The New Disney’

By Tom Tomorrow

‘This Modern World: The New Disney’
More

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us