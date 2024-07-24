Florida's population reaches 23 million, projected to add a city's worth of people every year

'These increases are analogous to adding a city slightly smaller than Orlando, but larger than St. Petersburg every year'

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 12:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida's population reaches 23 million, projected to add a city's worth of people every year
Photo via Shutterstock
State analysts have issued a new report that estimates Florida had slightly more than 23 million residents as of April 1 — the first time the state has hit that mark in its annual estimates.

The report by the state Demographic Estimating Conference estimated the population at 23,002,597, up from 22,634,867 a year earlier. The report also includes projections for future years, topping 25 million people in 2031.

It said that from April 1, 2024, to April 1, 2028, the state is projected to average 319,109 net new residents a year, or 874 a day.

“These increases are analogous to adding a city slightly smaller than Orlando, but larger than St. Petersburg every year,” the report said.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Appeals court dismisses lawsuit over abortion financial-impact statement

By Jackie Llanos, Florida Phoenix

The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park

PAC aiming to put Medicaid expansion on Florida ballot raises $225K

By News Service of Florida

PAC aiming to put Medicaid expansion on Florida ballot raises $225K

Florida seeks to restrict medical treatments for trans individuals while legal battle continues

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida seeks to restrict medical treatments for trans individuals while legal battle continues

Man protesting outside Orlando abortion clinic arrested for spitting on patient escort

By McKenna Schueler

A man is arrested outside an abortion clinic in Orlando for spitting on a volunteer clinic escort. (May 11, 2024)

Adoptable dog Timmy has some battle scars, but is ready for an affectionate companion

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Timmy has some battle scars, but is ready for an affectionate companion (3)

Man protesting outside Orlando abortion clinic arrested for spitting on patient escort

By McKenna Schueler

A man is arrested outside an abortion clinic in Orlando for spitting on a volunteer clinic escort. (May 11, 2024)

Orlando airports work to restart operations following global technology outage

By Zoey W. Thomas

Orlando airports work to restart operations following global technology outage

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84

By Zoey Thomas

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us