Florida's insured losses from Hurricane Ian near the $7 billion mark

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 11:35 am

click to enlarge Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orlando - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orlando

With claims continuing to climb each day, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian are nearing $7 billion.

Data posted online Friday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation showed estimated insured losses at $6,886,280,085.

That number is expected to increase as damage continues to be assessed. The data also showed that 569,209 claims had been reported as of Friday, up from 564,399 claims on Thursday and 553,242 on Wednesday.

Of Friday’s total, 397,823 claims involved residential property, while other claims involved such things as commercial property and auto damage.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state.

