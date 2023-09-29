Florida's hurricane recovery could be delayed by looming shutdown, says White House

Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the state has about $500 million awaiting matching money from FEMA

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 8:53 am

Florida's hurricane recovery could be delayed by looming shutdown, says White House
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Disaster-recovery projects in Florida and other states could be affected by the looming federal-government shutdown, the White House said Thursday.

A news release from the White House said Florida could see 272 projects affected as the Federal Emergency Management Agency is forced to prioritize immediate life-saving and life-sustaining operations.

The list didn’t detail all of the specific projects.

“Wilson County School in Tennessee would continue being unable to push forward with rebuilding due to a deadly tornado that left 100 teachers and 1,000 students without classrooms,” the release said.

“In New Jersey, millions of dollars meant to help rebuild a senior citizen building following Hurricane Ida would remain frozen. And in Florida, hundreds of millions of dollars of Hurricane Ian recovery obligations would continue to be delayed.”

Last week, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the state has about $500 million “in the queue” awaiting matching money from FEMA.

“When we don't have those funds coming back in from the federal government, that hampers our recovery,” Guthrie said.
Florida's Citizens Insurance points to ‘depopulation’ to help decrease policy count

Florida's Citizens Insurance points to ‘depopulation’ to help decrease policy count: Citizens is now forecasting it will have about 1.3 million policies at the end of 2023.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Southwest Florida before causing damage across the state.

Saturday will be the one-month anniversary of Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Taylor County and crossing parts of North Florida.

The White House news release said Louisiana has 222 projects that could be affected by a government shutdown, while New York has 214, Puerto Rico has 188 and Kentucky has 122.

A shutdown is approaching as the House and Senate have been unable to agree on a spending package.

