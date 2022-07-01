VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida's 'Freedom Week' tax holiday provides incentive to purchase kayaks, sporting equipment

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge PHOTO BY LEGO EXPLORE ORLANDO
Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

Florida’s Freedom Week tax holiday is on now.

The tax holiday started on July 1 and runs to July 7.

Tax holidays are a common occurrence in Florida, a notably low-tax state. Last year, around Independence Day, Florida had a tax to make people go out and spend after the disastrous economic effects of COVID-19.

This year's tax holiday similarly focuses on going out and having fun. Florida residents will be able to save on fishing supplies, camping supplies, sports equipment, boating and water activity supplies, pool supplies, general outdoor supplies and event tickets.

Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about inflation and how this law would help families afford to have a fun summer, before signing it into law on May 6.

“The tax relief you're going to see are going to be breaks for really critical needs, like gas, diapers, disaster supplies, tools for skilled trades, recreational activities, you name it,” DeSantis said. “And, so, families are going to be able to save for things that really matter for them.”

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

