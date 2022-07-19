VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida woman killed by two alligators after falling into country club pond

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 10:34 am

ADOBE
Adobe

Officials have confirmed that an 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators at a country club in Englewood, FL over the weekend.

A Sarasota County medical examiner says the woman, now identified as Rose Wiegand, was killed by the gators after she was seen falling into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club Friday night at around 8 p.m.

Wiegand struggled to stay afloat, says the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and was then seized by two alligators. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) sent a contracted trapper, who then removed and euthanized two alligators, one that was  8 feet 10 inches long and another that measured 7 feet 7 inches long.

Though extremely rare, there have now been three known fatal alligator attacks so far in 2022.

On May 31, a man was killed by a gator after attempting to retrieve disc golf frisbees in Largo, Florida and last month another man was killed after being dragged into a pond by a gator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Alligators are found in every Florida county and the most recent incident comes as the state is at the peak of alligator mating season, which often runs from May to July depending on temperatures.

During this period, it’s not uncommon to see gators roaming around and being more active, says the FWC.

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

