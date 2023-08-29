Florida utility companies brace for major power outages, ahead of Hurricane Idalia

“I've been in contact with all the major utility companies today. We will have tens of thousands of linemen positioned prior to the storm hitting the state,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Largo.
DeSantis added, “Floridians in the path of this storm should be prepared to lose power.”
“Currently, more than 30 utilities from Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Ohio, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, Kentucky and Alabama have answered the call to provide mutual aid assistance,” Zubaly said in a statement.
“Crews are deploying from their respective states today and will be pre-positioned in Florida or nearby so they can enter impacted areas to assist with power restoration as soon as it is safe.”
The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities.
Idalia could become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall Wednesday morning on the state’s Gulf Coast.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed