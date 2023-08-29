Florida utility companies brace for major power outages, ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. each said they were staging thousands of workers

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 12:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida utility companies brace for major power outages, ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Photo via Adobe
Crews were being stationed Monday in areas such as Marion County and Lake City to respond to power outages from what is expected to be a powerful Hurricane Idalia, Gov. Ron DeSantis and utility officials said Monday.

“I've been in contact with all the major utility companies today. We will have tens of thousands of linemen positioned prior to the storm hitting the state,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Largo.

DeSantis added, “Floridians in the path of this storm should be prepared to lose power.”
Related
Idalia strengthens to hurricane, expected to intensify before making landfall in Florida

Idalia strengthens to hurricane, expected to intensify before making landfall in Florida: Idalia’s track bumped slightly west, but is still on target to make landfall just north of Tampa Bay

Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. each said they were staging thousands of workers, including Duke bringing in crews from parent company Duke Energy’s operations in the Midwest. Also, Florida Municipal Electric Association Executive Director Amy Zubaly said utility workers from various states are prepared to help her organization’s members.

“Currently, more than 30 utilities from Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Ohio, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, Kentucky and Alabama have answered the call to provide mutual aid assistance,” Zubaly said in a statement.

“Crews are deploying from their respective states today and will be pre-positioned in Florida or nearby so they can enter impacted areas to assist with power restoration as soon as it is safe.”

The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities.

Idalia could become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall Wednesday morning on the state’s Gulf Coast.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

By Jim Turner, NSF

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

By Chloe Greenberg

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

Idalia strengthens to hurricane, expected to intensify before making landfall in Florida

By Chloe Greenberg and Colin Wolf

Idalia strengthens to hurricane, expected to intensify before making landfall in Florida

Landlords can't legally discriminate against people with housing vouchers in Orange County, but they do it anyway

By McKenna Schueler

Landlords are prohibited from rejecting tenants in Orange County because they use a government housing voucher to pay rent, but online rental listings show they do it anyway.

Also in News

UCF cancels all Wednesday classes and on-campus activities ahead of Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

UCF cancels classes and activities on Wednesday

Orange County Mayor Demings shares updates, prep as Idalia strengthens in Gulf

By Chloe Greenberg

Orange County Mayor Demings shares updates, prep as Idalia strengthens in Gulf

Central Florida school districts, including Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, close ahead of Idalia

By Chloe Greenberg

Central Florida school districts, including Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, close ahead of Idalia

Busch Gardens Tampa closes early Tuesday as Idalia approaches Florida

By Colin Wolf

Busch Gardens Tampa closes early Tuesday as Idalia approaches Florida (2)
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us