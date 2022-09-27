ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Florida utilities prep for storm damage

By on Tue, Sep 27, 2022 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Florida utilities prep for storm damage
Adobe

Florida’s two largest electric utilities have some 22,000 workers ready to address anticipated power outages as massive Hurricane Ian takes aim at the state.

Workers for smaller utilities also are on standby, as winds, rain and flooding are expected to start Tuesday in the Florida Keys and then quickly move up the Gulf Coast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the storm, which could make landfall Thursday, will knock out power in parts of the state.

“That’s something that people should expect,” DeSantis said while at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center in Largo. “And depending on the severity of the storm, you know, those power outages can be lengthy and may not just be one day where you're out of power.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody, who grew up in Plant City and continues to live in the Tampa Bay region, added, “This could be the storm that we have all feared,”

Duke Energy Florida has about 9,000 workers from Florida and other states on standby, including line workers, vegetation-management crews and damage assessors. Resources are coming from Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey and Delaware, Duke spokeswoman Ana Gibbs said in an email.

Related
Hurricane Ian crosses Cuba, heads toward Florida landfall

Hurricane Ian crosses Cuba, heads toward Florida landfall

“Our meteorologists are continuing to track the storm, and we will continue to make adjustments to those resources as the storm approaches,” Gibbs said.

Meanwhile, Florida Power & Light tweeted Monday that “we are mobilizing and pre-positioning our restoration workforce of 13,000 men and women for rapid restoration at locations across the state.”

Tampa Electric Co. and smaller utilities, such as electric cooperatives, also serve areas that could get hit by the storm.

“The manpower is there. The urgency will be there as well,” DeSantis said. “But just prepare yourself that a storm of this magnitude is going to take power out.”

Duke and FPL said system upgrades are expected to help in restoring power.

“While no energy grid is hurricane-proof, since the historic 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, FPL has made significant investments to build a stronger, smarter, more storm-resilient energy grid to deliver electricity our customers can count on in good weather and bad,” FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy said in a prepared statement. “We also proactively clear tree branches, palm fronds and other vegetation from thousands of miles of power lines every year. These investments have benefited customers during past storms, significantly speeding restoration efforts.”

FPL has more than 5.7 million customers, with its territory including parts of coastal Southwest Florida. Duke has an estimated 1.7 million customers, mostly in Central Florida and closer to the northern Gulf Coast.

Related
Florida Power & Light announces plan to eliminate carbon emissions from electricity generation

Florida Power & Light announces plan to eliminate carbon emissions from electricity generation

A Duke news release said the company has invested in grid automation and “self-healing technology” that can detect and reroute power to reduce the number of customers affected by outages, “similar to GPS rerouting traffic around an accident.”

Last year, the state Public Service Commission signed off on about $385 million in costs to customers of FPL, Duke and Tampa Electric Co. for projects aimed at upgrading electric systems to better withstand storms.

The approval came two years after the Legislature passed a measure that created a new avenue for utilities to recoup “storm protection” costs outside of base electric rates. Additional proposals are pending before the commission.

State Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said that while phone companies also have crews on standby, people should have alternative communication plans.

“During previous hurricanes, cell phone towers went down, keeping individuals from being able to call or message loved ones,” Guthrie said.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here
Tube house

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg
The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween
Dome

This Florida dome home near the beach is on the market for $329K

News Slideshows

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here
Tube house

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg
The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween
Dome

This Florida dome home near the beach is on the market for $329K

News Slideshows

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here
Tube house

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg
The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween

The Haunted Road brings a 'human slaughterhouse' to Orlando this Halloween
Dome

This Florida dome home near the beach is on the market for $329K

Trending

Drone ship captures terrifying footage inside Hurricane Fiona

By Ariadna Ampudia

Using Saildrone Explorer SD 1078, the device recorded waves as harsh as 50 feet and destructive winds over 100 miles per hour coming from inside of Hurricane Fiona.

Hurricane Ian's track solidifies around likely Central Florida impact

By Alex Galbraith

Hurricane Ian's track solidifies around likely Central Florida impact

Orange County Public Schools tentatively go ahead with classes, activities this week

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County Public Schools tentatively go ahead with classes, activities this week

Fentanyl is not going to end up in your kid's Halloween basket

By Alex Galbraith

Fentanyl is not going to end up in your kid's Halloween basket

Also in News

Hurricane Ian's track solidifies around likely Central Florida impact

By Alex Galbraith

Hurricane Ian's track solidifies around likely Central Florida impact

Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek

By Matthew Moyer

Latest project path for Tropical Storm Ian as of Sunday afternoon

Tropical Storm Ian tracks westward, but Floridians still urged to prepare

By Alex Galbraith

Tropical Storm Ian tracks westward, but Floridians still urged to prepare

Tropical Storm Ian's latest projected path shifts westward, still on track to impact Florida next week

By Matthew Moyer

Current projected path of Tropical Storm Ian as of late Saturday afternoon
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us