Florida tries to get UCF professor's lawsuit against 'Stop WOKE' Act tossed

By on Mon, Aug 15, 2022 at 4:47 pm

click to enlarge UCF's Faculty Union called for a mask mandate Aug. 19 - Photo courtesy of University of Central Florida/Facebook
Photo courtesy of University of Central Florida/Facebook
UCF's Faculty Union called for a mask mandate Aug. 19

Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms.

In court documents filed Friday, the state contended that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, does not have legal standing to challenge the law and that his request for a preliminary injunction should be rejected.

Among other things, the documents contend Cassanello has not shown that he would be harmed by the controversial law — which Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,” or Stop WOKE Act. The law lists a series of race-related concepts and says it would constitute discrimination if students are subjected to instruction that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates or compels” them to believe the concepts.

UCF removes anti-racist statements from department websites following Florida's Stop WOKE Act

UCF removes anti-racist statements from department websites following Florida's Stop WOKE Act: Just last week, the university said "freedom of speech...and academic freedom are at the core of our values"

“Dr. Cassanello has made clear that the foundation of his teaching methodology is not to endorse or advocate the arguments and theories in material he assigns, but rather to foster in his students the ‘critical thinking’ skills that will enable them to think for themselves,” the state’s attorneys wrote Friday. “Because the act (the law) prohibits only the endorsement of the prohibited concepts — and expressly permits discussion of them — even if some reading material that Dr. Cassanello assigns expressly endorses one of the eight concepts, his act of assigning the material would clearly not violate the act.”

Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague. They also challenged rules approved last year by the State Board of Education that included banning the use of critical race theory, which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American society and institutions.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in June denied requests by the teacher and student for a preliminary injunction against the law but ordered attorneys to file additional briefs on Cassanello’s request for an injunction. In July, Walker rejected requests by the state to dismiss parts of the lawsuit dealing with the educational system.

UCF's English Department suspends anti-racism statement following the passage of Stop WOKE Act in Florida

UCF's English Department suspends anti-racism statement following the passage of Stop WOKE Act in Florida: The department appended and then removed a disclaimer to the statement

Another part of the law places restrictions on race-related concepts in workplace training. Businesses have filed a separate challenge to that part of the law, and Walker heard arguments last week about whether to grant a preliminary injunction. He had not ruled as of Monday morning.

As an example of how the law addresses the education system, part of it labels instruction discriminatory if students are led to believe that they bear “responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of, actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, national origin or sex.”

As another example, the law seeks to prohibit instruction that would cause students to “feel guilt, anguish or other forms of psychological distress because of actions, in which the person played no part, committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, national origin or sex.”

In a June 28 brief supporting Cassanello’s request for a preliminary inunction, his attorneys wrote that the law and related regulations “employ an invidious label to those who engage in protected speech by labelling such expression ‘discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin or sex.’ The reputational harm of being labeled as someone who engages in race discrimination is self-evident — particularly for someone like Dr. Cassanello who has spent his entire career researching and teaching about the civil rights movement.”

“In sum, the regulations require universities to adopt policies prohibiting discussion of concepts Dr. Cassanello intends to offer in his classroom instruction and conduct investigations if anyone reports that he ‘espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels a student or employee to believe any of the concepts,’” the brief said.

But a document filed Friday by attorneys for the state pointed to an Aug. 5 deposition of Cassanello and said, in part, he has “failed to demonstrate that he intends to endorse any of the prohibited concepts in his classes.”

“Specifically, Dr. Cassanello has failed to show that any injury is imminent as a result of the act because, by Dr. Cassanello’s own admission, he does not believe, and has no intention of endorsing, any of the concepts that the act prohibits,” the state’s attorneys wrote. “To establish standing, Dr. Cassanello must show that he has suffered an injury-in-fact; that the injury is fairly traceable to the allegedly unlawful conduct; and that a favorable decision will likely redress the injury.”


Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

By Alex Galbraith

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

By Colin Wolf

Matt Gaetz

Orange County, other Florida school districts scramble to fill teaching vacancies

By News Service of Florida

By News Service of Florida

Orange County, other Florida school districts scramble to fill teaching vacancies

Florida COVID-19 cases down as deaths top 78,500

By News Service of Florida

Florida COVID-19 cases down as deaths top 78,500

A precarious democracy can't afford to look the other way while self-serving authoritarians pour gas on a fire

By Jeffrey C. Billman

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks announcing motion to unseal search warrant, Aug. 11

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried travel Florida to rally support ahead of governor's race primary

By News Service of Florida

By News Service of Florida

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried travel Florida to rally support ahead of governor's race primary

Florida COVID-19 cases down as deaths top 78,500

By News Service of Florida

Florida COVID-19 cases down as deaths top 78,500

Take the SeaWorld Orlando coaster challenge next week as part of National Roller Coaster Day

By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

SeaWorld's Ice Breaker
