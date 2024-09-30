Florida to send rescue resources to North Carolina in aftermath of Helene damage

As cleanup continues in Florida, the DeSantis administration is sending state 'air assets' and satellite earth stations to North Carolina

By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 11:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida to send rescue resources to North Carolina in aftermath of Helene damage
Image via Ron DeSantis/X
The DeSantis administration has released details about the resources it’s sending to North Carolina and Tennessee, where the Helene storm system has caused widespread flood damage.

There’ll be two airborne Florida State Guard search and rescue teams each comprising a pilot and eight crew, plus two similar units from Florida National Guard flying Chinook helicopters. He’s sending a hazard-management team from the Florida Division of Emergency Management with 42,550 gallons of water and 100 Starlink ground stations to restore communications in isolated areas.

A fixed-wing aircraft is being dispatched, plus law officers from the Florida Department of Department of Law Enforcement and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with high-water vehicles, airboats, shallow-draft boats, and 4×4 trucks.

Teams from the Florida Department of Transportation will assist in damage assessment, cleaning out damaged buildings, inspecting bridges and building temporary crossings, and assessing other damaged infrastructure.

The complete list for “Operation Blue Ridge” is here.

+++

Even as post-Helene cleanup continues in Florida, the DeSantis administration is sending state “air assets” and satellite earth stations to areas of North Carolina where the storm caused catastrophic damage that isolated communities.

“You had major, major devastation. Fortunately, our rescue operations were conducted … and we don’t have the demand for that right now,” DeSantis said during a news conference mid-Sunday morning in Hudson, in Pasco County.

He noted that lots of Floridians spend their summers in the North Carolina and Tennessee mountains, where flooding has ripped out major highways and bridges.

“You go there over the summer, half the people there are from Florida,” the governor said. If any remain there and need evacuation,” he offered to send state assets to help.

Florida state government performed similar missions during recent chaos in Haiti and following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“We stand by to do more, as we have resources that are not being used for our recovery efforts here in Florida,” DeSantis said.

The assistance will include Starlink ground stations to aid in communication to communities cut off by torrential flooding. DeSantis didn’t give precise numbers of the air and satellite equipment he’s sending.

The governor spent much of Saturday reviewing storm damage in communities in Florida’s Big Bend, where Helene barreled on shore Thursday night, wiping buildings from their foundations. On Sunday, he toured damaged Pasco County homes damaged by storm surge.

He noted that area suffered little wind damage but entire neighborhoods had been flooded.

At least seven deaths have been reported in Florida and 64 nationally.

State response

Ahead of the storm, DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 61 of Florida’s 67 counties, allowing advance deployment of state resources to the threatened areas.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden declared a national emergency in Florida’s Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

Federal and state assistance available includes temporary housing and home-repair grants and low-cost loans to individuals and business owners. Volunteers are available to help homeowners muck out their homes.

Additional details of the state’s response are available here.

DeSantis noted that the National Hurricane Center has identified a low-pressure system in the Caribbean that could organize into a tropical depression by midweek. The agency expects the system to move toward the northwest and said that “interests in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and along the U.S. Gulf Coast should monitor its progress.”

DeSantis noted that projections for its movement remain mixed. “Know it’s out there. Understand that this is something that could potentially have some level of impacts” in Florida, he said.

“The thing is, here, if there’s even moderate impacts, when you’re already going through this, that’s going to exacerbate” cleanup in Florida, he added — making removal of debris all the more important.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Public sleeping, 'Margaritaville' license plates and nearly three dozen new Florida laws taking effect in October

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Public sleeping, 'Margaritaville' license plates and nearly three dozen new Florida laws taking effect in October

Orlando rents slightly dip this month but remain out of reach for many

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando rents slightly dip this month but remain out of reach for many

Union urges U.S. Department of Transportation to deny Brightline federal funds over alleged anti-union tactics

By McKenna Schueler

Union urges U.S. Department of Transportation to deny Brightline federal funds over alleged anti-union tactics

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, even Rick Scott says climate is 'clearly changing'

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, even Rick Scott says climate is 'clearly changing'

Orlando rents slightly dip this month but remain out of reach for many

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando rents slightly dip this month but remain out of reach for many

Adoptable dog Reagan needs a little patience, love and a new chapter in her life

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Reagan needs a little patience, love and a new chapter in her life

Union urges U.S. Department of Transportation to deny Brightline federal funds over alleged anti-union tactics

By McKenna Schueler

Union urges U.S. Department of Transportation to deny Brightline federal funds over alleged anti-union tactics

Central Florida under tornado watch, tropical storm warning as Helene nears

By Chloe Greenberg

Central Florida under tornado watch, tropical storm warning as Helene nears
More

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us