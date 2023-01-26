Florida students are eligible to receive free books through the New Worlds Reading Initiative

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 1:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
New Worlds Reading Initiative is mailing out free books to studens in Florida - Photo courtesy New Worlds Reading/Facebook
Photo courtesy New Worlds Reading/Facebook
New Worlds Reading Initiative is mailing out free books to studens in Florida

Florida K-5 students are eligible to enroll in a program that will mail them nine new books per year — for free.

While some classroom libraries in the Sunshine State are being forced to remove or cover up their books, the New Worlds Reading Initiative — based out of the Lastinger Center for Learning at the University of Florida — is getting books directly in the hands of elementary-age students where they live.

The program sends out nine free books — one a month — and related activities during the course of a school year to eligible students. To date, there are more than 100,000 Florida students enrolled in the New Worlds Reading Initiative program.

Florida students in kindergarten through Grade 5 enrolled in public or charter schools who are not yet reading on a specified grade level are eligible to enroll.

For more information on this program visit, New World Reading Initiative's website.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Read More about Reina Nieves
Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orange County adopts Tenant’s Bill of Rights to enhance protections for local renters

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County adopts Tenant’s Bill of Rights to enhance protections for local renters

Orange County Convention Center hospitality workers avoid potential strike, win big raises and pension in new contract

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County Convention Center

Florida leaders and lawmakers pledge to ‘fight like hell’ against DeSantis decision to block Black history class

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

The Rev. R.B. Holmes announces a rally to protest the rejection of an African American studies course.

Get a rare look inside Orlando’s Florida Coral Rescue Center on the newly rebooted ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’

By Seth Kubersky

Get a rare look inside Orlando’s Florida Coral Rescue Center on the newly rebooted ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’

Also in News

Orange County Convention Center hospitality workers avoid potential strike, win big raises and pension in new contract

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County Convention Center

Orange County adopts Tenant’s Bill of Rights to enhance protections for local renters

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County adopts Tenant’s Bill of Rights to enhance protections for local renters

Get a rare look inside Orlando’s Florida Coral Rescue Center on the newly rebooted ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’

By Seth Kubersky

Get a rare look inside Orlando’s Florida Coral Rescue Center on the newly rebooted ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’

Orlando City Council votes on new rules and restrictions on downtown nightlife

By Matthew Moyer and McKenna Schueler

New nightlife restrictions may impact downtown Orlando businesses
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us